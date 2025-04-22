Hammies rugby team hits new High with Mungret Cup title success

Bandon school wins U19 Mungret Cup schools title

RUGBY is just in its second year at Hamilton High, but the Bandon school is already winning silverware.

After beating Villiers School from Limerick 48-14 in the U19 Mungret Cup final, they were crowned Munster champions, adding to the local rugby success in recent weeks that saw Bandon Rugby Club and Bandon Grammar School both win Munster titles.

What’s more, the Hammies won every game in this tournament, asserting their dominance. In the Mungret Cup, they beat Midleton CBS (twice), Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí and Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig on their road to the final.

They saved their best performance and highest score for the final.

Cillian O’Flynn (2), Dara Walsh (2), Oran Coughlan, Daniel Coughlan, Nick Bourke and Noah O’Sullivan crossed the white wash in what was, in the end, a comfortable win.

It’s another notable moment in a memorable year for Hamilton High School. In January they reached the knockout stage of the Munster Schools’ Senior Cup, losing to St Munchin’s College after competing well.

Coach Anthony Hutchinson couldn’t be any prouder of this team.

‘Last year, we started out at C level. We won all our games there and this year at B level, we’re unbeaten as well,’ he told The Southern Star.

‘We topped the table in the league stage. We won all our games. We also qualified for the senior cup and we were beaten by Munchins, who got to the quarter-final. They only beat us by 12 points. We are delighted and hopefully next year we’ll have an even stronger side and do something similar or maybe more.’

The Hammies may have been new to the competition but they always held the belief that they could excel. The confidence in the school is high and, remember, this is only after year two.

‘I knew we’d go a long way at B level. It was a bonus getting into the Munster senior cup. The game against Munchins in Thomond Park was a great day out for the lads and they deserved it. They worked really hard,’ Hutchinson said.

‘It’s fantastic for the school. We started last season and we won the Bowen Shield at U18 and the O’Brien Cup at U19 level. The U16s and U18s are getting better every season and hopefully they can continue it next year,’ he added.

Hutchinson is actually retiring from teaching at the end of the school year but he wants to stay involved with rugby in Hammies.

‘I asked the board of management if I can come back and coach rugby next year. Hopefully, that will go to plan. It will take the pressure off the school as well because they won’t have to take an extra teacher off the timetable. It’s looking good,’ he beamed.

Of course, the amount of help given by Bandon town and the local club cannot go unnoticed. Bandon RFC, in particular, have provided huge assistance.

‘Without the support of Bandon Rugby Club, I couldn’t actually do it. They provided pitches and all the equipment at the start. We have that now,’ Hutchinson said.

‘At the very beginning they provided jerseys for us. Local companies have stepped in and sponsorship has been good. Bandon has supplies, pitches and equipment at all stages. There is never a question, they have just been fantastic.’

The Hamilton High School, Bandon squad included Dara Walsh, Nick Bourke, Cillian O’Flynn, Noah O’Sullivan, John O’Leary, Daniel Coughlan, Oran Coughlan, Jyles Brennan, Brian Galvin, Louis O’Sullivan, Eoghan Donegan, Brian O’Regan, Alan O’Regan, Charlie Callanan, Jack McNamara, Jamie Aruste-Desmond, George O’Mahony, Mark Kelleher, Dean Hourigan, Seán Heverin, Stephen Murphy and Nikolas Przewozniak.