Hammies face West Kerry school in Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-finals

AFTER winning their Corn Uí Mhuirí group, Hamilton High School Bandon’s reward is a quarter-final against Dingle school Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne on Wednesday, January 15th.

Hammies are unbeaten in the Munster schools’ competition after defeating Coláiste Spioraid Naomh, Bishopstown and Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine Kenmare while they drew with West Cork rivals Clonakilty Community College.

Their last-eight opponents from West Kerry have lost one game so far, to Tralee CBS but beat Presentation Secondary School Milltown in their all-Kerry group.

The Bandon school’s opponents in the semi-final, should they progress, will be either Mercy Mounthawk Tralee or St Francis College Rochestown.

The other side of the draw has Patrician Academy Mallow facing Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine Kenmare while an all-Kerry quarter-final pits Tralee CBS against St Brendan’s Killarney.

Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-finals (to be played on Wednesday, January 15th):

Tralee CBS v St Brendan’s Killarney

Patrician Academy Mallow v Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine Kenmare

Mercy Mounthawk Tralee v St Francis College Rochestown

Hamilton High School Bandon v PS Chorca Dhuibhne

Semi-finals (to be played on Saturday, January 25th):

Tralee CBS or St Brendan’s v Mallow or Kenmare,

Mercy Mounthawk or Rochestown v HHS Bandon or Chorca Dhuibhne

The final takes place on Saturday, February 8th.