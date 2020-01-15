Hamilton High feeling low after crashing out of Corn Uí Mhuirí

Tralee CBS 4-13

HHS Bandon 0-7

MURT MURPHY REPORTS

HAMILTON High School crashed out of the Corn Uí Mhuiri on Wednesday afternoon.

The Bandon school was well beaten by Tralee CBS in this surprisingly one-sided quarter-final at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

The Hammies had topped their group before Christmas but they struggled here and trailed 1-5 to 0-5 at half time, with Adam Kenneally, Edmund Kenneally and Darren O’Donovan all on target.

The second half is one the Hammies will want to forget as they crumbled and Tralee CBS ran riot, adding 3-8 to their total while the Bandon school mustered only two points.

See Thursday’s Star for full match report.

Scorers

Tralee CBS: S Quilter 1-7(6f); F O’Brien 1-2; C Purcell, J Kissane 1-0 each; C Hayes 0-3; J Lenihan 0-1.

Hamilton HS: E Kenneally 0-3 (3f); D O’Donovan 0-3; A Kennelly 0-1.

Tralee CBS: D Burns; N Fitzmaurice, L Chester, R O’Sullivan; E Carroll, A Heinrich, P White; C Horan, J Lenihan; F O’Brien, D Reen, J Kissane; C Purcell, S Quilter, C Hayes.

Subs: M O’Connell for C Horan (44), L Barrett for L Chester (45), C Commane for L Barrett (blood sub, 48), L Barrett for C Commane (52), C Myers for C Purcell (56), C Commane for R O’Sullivan (56), S Nix for E Carroll (57).

Hamilton HS: E O’Sullivan; C Sheehan, T Twohig, G Kelleher; B Hoey, E Collins, C O’Donovan; A Kenneally, S Sexton; D O’Shea, J Collins, J Kenneally; E Kenneally, A Walsh-Murphy, D O’Donovan.

Subs: D Ó Buachalla for J Collins (ht), O Walsh for J Kenneally (46), C Ustianowski for E Kenneally (48).

Referee: D O’Callaghan (Limerick).