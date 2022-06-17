Good day's work for Skibb rowers at World Cup II

IT was a good day's work for Skibbereen's four rowers at World Cup II in Poznan, as Fintan McCarthy, Gary O'Donovan, Lydia Heaphy and Emily Hegarty were all in action.

Rowing Ireland had eight crews racing in the heats. Five of the crews qualified directly to the A/B semi-final, the two PR2 crews go straight to the A finals from their test races and one crew will compete in the repechage on Saturday morning.

The first Irish crew at the start line was the women's pair on Thursday evening for their heat. The crew came third in their heat and with only one crew to qualify straight to the A Final, they'll be racing in the repechage on Saturday morning. The pair of Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty is a new combination, however they have some experience rowing together as they raced alongside each other in the women's four at the Tokyo Olympics, coming home with the bronze medal.

Both Fintan McCarthy and Gary O'Donovan raced the lightweight men's single sculls on Friday morning. With very strong racing in their heats, the two rowers from Skibbereen qualified straight through to the A/B Semi with Fintan winning his heat and Gary placing second. We will see them race again tomorrow where they will be looking to try make it into the A Final.

The lightweight women's double of Margaret Cremen and Skibbereen's Lydia Heaphy came in with a very close second place in their heat and go straight into the A/B semi-finals.