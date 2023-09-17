Goals galore as eight teams are through in U12 Schoolboys Cup

THE 2023 U12 Schoolboys Cup quarter-finalists were confirmed during an action-packed weekend.

Dunmanway Celtic, current Premier League leaders, had hopes of a league and cup double, but they were ended by Lyre Rovers in Saturday’s preliminary round tie at Lyre. Barry Connolly scored the winner in a 1-0 Lyre triumph despite Max Bramoulle, Naomi Hayes, Eoghain Holland and Natalie Morrissey’s best efforts.

Lyre will travel to Beara United in the last eight of the competition following the latter’s 2-1 defeat of Castlelack Hibs on Sunday. Oliver Kiely netted Hibs’ only goal in a tie Henrikas Dabrys and Danny Orpen scored to send Beara through.

Skibbereen Dynamos and Bunratty United will meet in this season’s cup quarter-finals following contrasting preliminary round experiences. Dynamos proved too strong for Dunmanway United and ran out 6-1 winners in Kilbarry thanks to David Hourihane (4), Liam Allan and Fiachra Garrett efforts. Fionnan McCarthy replied for United.

Bunratty needed penalties to see off Togher Celtic following a cracking preliminary-round tie in Togher. It finished 1-1 after extra-time with Tadgh O’Farrell on target for Togher and Donagh Griffin supplying Bunratty’s goal. Penalties were needed to decide the outcome and United held their nerve in the ensuing shootout. Marcus Moynihan, Jack Drinan, Donagh Griffin and James Goggin converted to set up a meeting with Skibbereen Dynamos in the next round.

Ardfield and Castlelack Celtic served up a five-goal U12 Schoolboys Cup preliminary round thriller in the Showgrounds on Saturday. Jake Burke and Johnny O’Loughlin netted for Ardfield but Jack Allen, Calum Craig and Sean Evans strikes earned Celtic a hard-fought 3-2 victory.

Castlelack will travel to Kilgoban Celtic in the quarter-finals after the Kealkill side knocked Skibbereen Celtic out on Sunday. Eoin McCarthy and Fionn Wiseman each netted hat-tricks in a 7-2 Kilgoban triumph. Eoghan Hickey also scored in a tie Shane Óg Hourihane netted twice for Skibbereen Celtic.

Clonakilty United were pushed all the way by Riverside Athletic before emerging with a 2-1 preliminary round triumph at Ballyvackey. Fionn Daly scored for the visitors but Michael Collins and Sam Murphy efforts set up a Clonakilty United quarter-final clash at home to Drinagh Rangers.

That is because the Canon Crowley Park side overpowered the other Clonakilty AFC entrant, Clonakilty City, last weekend. Donnacha Collins (4), Eoin O’Donovan, John Collins and John O’Donovan were all on Drinagh’s scoresheet during a comprehensive win. Despite the loss, City’s Alice Kelly, Fallon O’Brien, Aoibhinn Rice and Oisin Tanner performed admirably.

The SuperValu U12 Schoolboys Cup quarter-finals draw: Beara United v Lyre Rovers, Skibbereen Dynamos v Bunratty United, Kilgoban Celtic v Castlelack Celtic, Clonakilty United v Drinagh Rangers.