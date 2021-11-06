Glory days as Drinagh Rangers, Lyre Rovers and Kilmichael Rovers all win West Cork titles

THREE SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League trophies were handed out last weekend to Drinagh Rangers, Lyre Rovers and Kilmichael Rovers.

Drinagh captured the 2021 SuperValu U16 Premier League title courtesy of a 5-1 win away to Kilmichael Rovers in Inchisine. A season-long battle with second-placed Bunratty United came to an end as the Canon Crowley Park side completed their final league fixture.

Gaining all three points in Kilmichael meant Rangers could no longer be overtaken at the top of the standings even though Bunratty still have three remaining games. Goals from Oran McCarthy, Cormac O’Shanahan, James Russell, Caolan O’Driscoll and Eoin Hurley secured Drinagh the U16 Premier title in a game Tom Browne registered Rovers’ solitary reply.

Eoin Hurley, Evan Fitzpatrick, Tom McQueen and Ryan O’Donovan played well for the newly-crowned champions with David O’Riordan, Adam Cotter, Colm Bradley and Tom Browne impressing for the hosts.

Lyre Rovers proved too strong for Bantry Bay Rovers and captured the 2021 SuperValu U12 Cup trophy following a 2-0 victory last Saturday. Ewan Knowles and Gearoid Donegan were on target for the winners in a decider Darragh Coppinger, Conor Hourihane and Sean Wiseman shone for Bantry. Gearoid Donegan, Joe Twomey, Ben McInerney and Ewan Knowles stood out for the cup winners.

Kilmichael Rovers edged Ardfield Rovers for the 2021 SuperValu U13 Shield. A cracking final went the way of the Inchisine club following a 4-2 win. Sean Hennigan and Jack Browne each scored twice for the winners with Milo Kinsella and Ronan Hayes on target for Ardfield. Milo Kinsella, Darragh Keohane, Ronan Hayes and Eoin Whelton played well for the runners-up. Jack Browne, Tommy McCarthy, Ruadhan Doherty and Sean Hennigan’s combined efforts ensured the U13 Shield returned to Inchisine.

Champions Skibbereen completed their U14 Premier League Group 1 campaign with a comprehensive win at home to Dunmanway Town. Danny O’Donovan (3), Conor O’Brien, Odhran Herlihy, Jason Collins, Joe McCarthy, Adam O’Donovan and Donagh Courtney all scored for the Baltimore Road club with Euan Lehane replying for Dunmanway. The latter will contest this season’s SuperValu U14 Plate decider and await the outcome of the upcoming Castlelack and Bantry Bay Rovers’ semi-final. Ogie Walsh, Euan Lehane, Shane Hurley and Jamie Dullea were the pick of Dunmanway’s top performers last Saturday in a fixture Danny O’Donovan, Daniel McCarthy, Adam O’Donovan and Shane McCarthy shone for Skibbereen.

This year’s SuperValu U14 Shield decider will be contested by Ardfield and the winners of Saturday’s Riverside Athletic versus Drinagh Rangers semi-final.

Bunratty United and Castlelack produced an epic SuperValu U15 Schoolgirls Cup semi-final last weekend. It took penalties to decide the outcome after the sides finished level 1-1 at half time, 2-2 at the end of normal and extra-time. United held their nerve to emerge 3-1 winners on spot-kicks.

Ella Mai Griffin and Lucy Hurley were on target for Bunratty with Kara McCarthy scoring twice for Castlelack. Lucy Hurley, Sophie Logan, Chole Scully and Niamh Wiseman were in top form for the Schull club on an afternoon Jennifer O’Donovan, Monica Craig, Katie Applebee and Isabelle Cahalane played brilliantly for Castlelack.