Glengarriff crowned Beara junior B football champions

GLENGARRIFF defeated Garnish in the 2020 Beara junior B football final which was played in Adrigole, a game that doubled up as the final of the junior B football league.

In what could be described as a game of two halves Garnish led 1-10 to 0-5 at half time with Brian Terry O’Sullivan getting the Garnish goal in the eighth minute.

Glengarriff made the ideal start to the second half when Tadhg McCarthy found the back of the Garnish net, but Garnish still remained in charge of the game and led 1-13 to 1-6 after 40 minutes.

It was then that Glengarriff took charge of the final and scored seven points in a row to bring the game level, and with the game deep into injury time, Shane Healy emerged the hero as scored the winning point to leave Glengarriff the winners by 1-14 to 1-13.

After the game Tadhg McCarthy was named the Glenview Heating man-of-the-match and the Donal Jim O’Sullivan and Noel Kelly cups were received by the Glengarriff captain Stephen O’Sullivan.

Glengarriff: Jack Hurley; Stephen O’Sullivan (captain), Paudie O’Sullivan, Denis McCarthy; Cillian Collins, Tadhg McCarthy (1-1), Thomas Harrington; Tony Harrington, Finbarr McCarthy; Cathal O’Sullivan (0-2), Paidí McCarthy (0-2), Eoghan McElhinney; Sean McCarthy (0-4), Shaun Clár O’ Sullivan (0-1), Shane Healy (0-3). Subs: Donagh Harrington, Christy O’Sullivan, Conor Galvin (0-1).

Garnish: Ross Murphy (captain); Tommy O’Sullivan, Eanna Murphy, Matthew O’Leary; Dean Henshaw (0-1), Rory O’Driscoll (0-1), Gary O’Sullivan; Brian Terry O’Sullivan (1-0), Ruairi Mensink; Fintan John L O’Sullivan (0-1), Cian O’Neill (0-1), Hugh O’Sullivan (0-2); Jerome O’Dwyer (0-2), Darren Deery (0-1), Paul O’Neill (0-3). Subs: Brian Walsh (0-1), Daniel Rue O’Sullivan, Jack O’Sullivan, Jamie O’Driscoll, Ollie Rue O’Sullivan.

Referee: Tommy Barry (Bantry).