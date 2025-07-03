Melissa Duggan urges Cork hurling fans to support ladies’ footballers in Dublin on Saturday

MELISSA Duggan is urging Cork hurling fans heading to Dublin on Saturday to lend their support to the county’s ladies football team.

With over 70,000 fans expected to pack Croke Park for Cork’s All-Ireland SHC clash with Dublin on Saturday evening (5pm throw-in), Cork star Duggan is hoping Rebels fans will make a day of it and support the ladies footballers in their All-Ireland quarter-final at Parnell Park – it throws in at 1.15pm.

The Cork footballers are also taking on Dublin in a must-win championship game so need support. With Cork as underdogs, a loud Rebel yell could help in their bid to cause a shock.

‘If people are going to the hurling game, Parnell Park is only over the road so it would be great if more fans came to watch us,’ Duggan says, with Parnell Park just three kilometres from Croke Park.

‘If you are up in Dublin early on Saturday, come over and support us in Parnell Park – it’s a small pitch and a small venue so the more support we get, the better it is.

‘It would be amazing to have more fans there behind us and would mean so much to the team – it would definitely help us to feel that support, especially when Dublin are the home team.’