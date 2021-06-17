Sport

Gavin Coombes named Munster Rugby Men's Player of the Year

June 17th, 2021 6:34 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Gavin Coombes has been the breakout star for Munster this season.

SKIBBEREEN'S Gavin Coombes has been named Munster Rugby Men's Player of the Year after an incredible season.

The 23-year-old West Cork man is the youngest ever winner of the award.

During the past season Gavin set the record for the most tries for Munster in a season with 15 in 22 games, and his terrific form was rewarded with a call-up to the Ireland senior squad earlier this week.

The powerful back-row forward featured in 22 of Munster’s 25 fixtures (17 starts) and, incredibly, averaged a try every 87 minutes.

This award is further recognition of Coombes' talents as the powerful ball-carrying Skibb man was Munster's breakout star this season.

 

