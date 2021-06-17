Gavin Coombes named Munster Rugby Men's Player of the Year

SKIBBEREEN'S Gavin Coombes has been named Munster Rugby Men's Player of the Year after an incredible season.

The 23-year-old West Cork man is the youngest ever winner of the award.

During the past season Gavin set the record for the most tries for Munster in a season with 15 in 22 games, and his terrific form was rewarded with a call-up to the Ireland senior squad earlier this week.

The powerful back-row forward featured in 22 of Munster’s 25 fixtures (17 starts) and, incredibly, averaged a try every 87 minutes.

This award is further recognition of Coombes' talents as the powerful ball-carrying Skibb man was Munster's breakout star this season.