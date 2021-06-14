West Cork duo of Wycherley and Coombes named in Ireland squad for summer series

THE powerful West Cork duo of Gavin Coombes and Fineen Wycherley have been named in Ireland’s 37-man squad for the upcoming Vodafone Summer Series.

Andy Farrell’s men will play two Tests in July against Japan and the USA at the Aviva Stadium – and Coombes and Wycherley could make their senior Ireland debuts.

Skibbereen man Coombes has enjoyed an incredible season for Munster and scored 15 tries in 22 appearances, including four against Zebre in the PRO14 Rainbow Cup last Friday. He was one of Munster’s most consistent performers.

Wycherley has also established himself as an important player with Munster too, and the man who came through Bantry Bay RFC was called into the Ireland senior squad for training last October ahead of the final rounds of the rescheduled 2020 Six Nations.

The match against Japan on Saturday, July 3rd will kick off at 1pm and the fixture against the USA on Saturday, July 10th will kick off at 7.15pm.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said: ‘I know the players will come in eager to make the most of this opportunity to pull on the green jersey and play in front of supporters for at the Aviva Stadium for the first time in 18 months. Johnny (Sexton), Cian (Healy) and Keith (Earls) will not be involved in this window as we grow the experience of other players. It will be a great opportunity to see can this group perform at this level.’