Gavin Coombes: Hopefully we can get more big Munster games in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

THE verdict is in: Munster want to play in Páirc Uí Chaoimh again, and again, and again.

Following on from their win against South Africa A at Cork GAA HQ in November 2022, Munster defeated Super Rugby champions Crusaders 21-19 in front of a sold-out Páirc Uí Chaoimh crowd of 40,885 last Saturday.

Skibbereen’s Gavin Coombes, who took home the man-of-the-match trophy after his two-try performance, wants to see more Munster matches played in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

‘Hopefully we can get more big games down here,’ Coombes said. ‘The singing at the end of the game was incredible, it was like the atmosphere of a test match. You watched the game (on Friday night, Ireland against France) and that’s what the Munster fans brought here.’

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree also enjoyed the occasion, and predicts his side will return every season.

‘Unbeaten in Páirc Uí Chaoimh,’ he smiled, ‘That was special, you could feel it. I can't see us not coming (to Páirc Uí Chaoimh) every year. It just feels different, the environment, the town. It’s a special place to come and both games have been big occasions for us.’