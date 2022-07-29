Sport

Gary O'Donovan to cycle Tour de Munster for charity

July 29th, 2022 11:30 AM

By Kieran McCarthy

Gary O'Donovan is one of Ireland's most successful and famous rowers.

2016 OLYMPIC rowing silver medallist – and one of West Cork’s finest sports stars – Gary O’Donovan is swapping his oars for the saddle next week.

The Skibbereen rower is taking part in the four-day Tour de Munster as he raises funds for Down Syndrome Ireland.

Former world champion rower Gary will embark on his fundraising adventure on August 4th.

‘The cycle will cover 600 kilometers over four days. My goal is to fundraise €1 for every kilometre I will cycle to raise €600,’ Gary says.

To support Gary, click here

***

