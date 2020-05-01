Gary O'Donovan, Fintan McCarthy and Phil Healy to take part in online Q&A to raise funds for charity

WORLD rowing champs present and past, Fintan McCarthy and Gary O’Donovan, along with Ireland’s fastest woman Phil Healy, will take part in a questions and answers session this Monday morning, May 4th, organised by Skibbereen Rowing Club, to help raise funds for two local charities.

Usually, Skibbereen Rowing Club holds its annual regatta on the May bank holiday weekend, and while this year’s event was postponed the club is still keen to raise some much-needed funds for two local charities – West Cork Rapid Response and Cara House 'Meals on Wheels'.

RTÉ Sports presenter Evanne Ní Chuilinn will host a Q&A session with three of West Cork’s biggest sports stars – Fintan McCarthy, Gary O’Donovan and Phil Healy – while BodyActive Skibbereen will then host a fitness session. The event starts at 11am on Monday morning.

Check out Skibbereen Rowing Club’s Facebook page and social media channels for more details. The link for the event will be posted online on Monday morning, one hour before the Q&A session begins.

To support this event and help raise money, click here.