Sport

Gary O'Donovan, Fintan McCarthy and Phil Healy to take part in online Q&A to raise funds for charity

May 1st, 2020 2:51 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Share this article

WORLD rowing champs present and past, Fintan McCarthy and Gary O’Donovan, along with Ireland’s fastest woman Phil Healy, will take part in a questions and answers session this Monday morning, May 4th, organised by Skibbereen Rowing Club, to help raise funds for two local charities.

Usually, Skibbereen Rowing Club holds its annual regatta on the May bank holiday weekend, and while this year’s event was postponed the club is still keen to raise some much-needed funds for two local charities – West Cork Rapid Response and Cara House 'Meals on Wheels'.

RTÉ Sports presenter Evanne Ní Chuilinn will host a Q&A session with three of West Cork’s biggest sports stars – Fintan McCarthy, Gary O’Donovan and Phil Healy – while BodyActive Skibbereen will then host a fitness session. The event starts at 11am on Monday morning.

Check out Skibbereen Rowing Club’s Facebook page and social media channels for more details. The link for the event will be posted online on Monday morning, one hour before the Q&A session begins.

To support this event and help raise money, click here.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

News

29 Apr, 2020

HSE confirms 9 deaths at Clonakilty Hospital; Local retailers hit out at 'rude' customers; Man posing as priest asking to hear 'confessions'; Postman locates UK couple in layby lockdown; West Cork is compliant with social-distancing rules; West Cork is 'Open for Business; Feature interview with rower Gary O'Donovan; How Castlehaven U21 shaped the club's future; Tadhg MacCarthaigh win Pitch Perfect final; A crafty West Cork designer encourages all how get making and mending during lockdown; Get adventurous with your pandemic gardening

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.