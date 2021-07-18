Sport

Gabriel Rangers crowned Carbery U21B football champions

July 18th, 2021 9:24 PM

By Southern Star Team

Urhan's Joseph O'Shea tries to hold on to Gabriel Rangers' Killian O'Brien during the Clona Milk U21 B FC final at Kealkil on Saturday evening.

Gabriel Rangers 1-11                           

Urhan 2-6

GABRIEL Rangers’ late scoring rally saw them snatch the 2021 Carbery U21B football championship title from Urhan at Kealkill last Saturday night.

The Beara side was leading 2-6 to 0-8 after 57 minutes, but then Gabriels reeled off an unanswered 1-3 to win an epic encounter.

Paddy O’Driscoll scored a tremendous solo goal for the winners while James O’Regan finished with 0-7.

