Gabriel Rangers crowned Carbery U21B football champions

GABRIEL Rangers’ late scoring rally saw them snatch the 2021 Carbery U21B football championship title from Urhan at Kealkill last Saturday night.

The Beara side was leading 2-6 to 0-8 after 57 minutes, but then Gabriels reeled off an unanswered 1-3 to win an epic encounter.

Paddy O’Driscoll scored a tremendous solo goal for the winners while James O’Regan finished with 0-7.