Gabriel Rangers crowned Carbery U21B football champions

Gabriel Rangers 1-11
Urhan 2-6
GABRIEL Rangers’ late scoring rally saw them snatch the 2021 Carbery U21B football championship title from Urhan at Kealkill last Saturday night.
Sport
Jul, 2021
World champ Paul O’Donovan set to race at Irish Rowing Championships in August
Read more
The Beara side was leading 2-6 to 0-8 after 57 minutes, but then Gabriels reeled off an unanswered 1-3 to win an epic encounter.
Paddy O’Driscoll scored a tremendous solo goal for the winners while James O’Regan finished with 0-7.
- Check out Thursday’s Southern Star for a full-page report and photos.