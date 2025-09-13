Dignitaries welcomed at Bantry Tourist Office

THE arrival of Tánaiste Simon Harris TD and Senator Noel O’Donovan to Bantry was met with a palpable sense of excitement and pride.

The Bantry Tourist Office, a hub of local information and hospitality, served as the welcoming venue.

Representatives from Bantry Development & Tourism greeted the dignitaries, offering insight into Bantry’s unique blend of history, commerce, and community life. The event was attended by a broad cross-section of Bantry’s stakeholders, including a large contingent from the Bantry Project Group, whose presence underscored the strength of local engagement.

Central to the visit were presentations delivered by three local organisations: West Cork Music, Bantry Community Sports Group, Bantry Marine Activity Group, and the West Cork Jesters. Each group brought to the fore their achievements, ongoing projects, and plans, all of which add to the larger tapestry of Bantry’s development and appeal.

The visit by Tánaiste Simon Harris and Senator Noel O’Donovan was both symbolic and practical for Bantry. With rural towns facing issues such as population decline, limited resources, and the need for economic diversification, the presence of high-level government officials demonstrated recognition of Bantry’s potential.