GAA CLUB NOTES: Barryroe U13 camogie teams wins West Cork final

Barryroe: Hard luck to the U12 girls, who lost by 1-10 to 0-12 against Inniscarra in the U12A camogie final at Castle Road. The U13 girls had better luck as they defeated Kilbrittain/Timoleague by 4-8 to 2-4 in the West Cork final in Ahiohill. Ibane Gaels had a hard-earned away win over Clonakilty in the semi-final of the West U17 FC. Clon led at half time by 1-3 to 0-4 but Ibane started the second half well and led by two when they were hit by another goal. Showing great spirit, they recovered to win by 0-12 to 2-5. Team: Marcus Kelly, Ben O'Dwyer, Daniel Moloney, Kevin Hennessy, Cathal Hennessy, Joe Crowley (0-1), Adam Barry, Aaron Fleming, Dermot Dineen (0-2), Luke Murphy (0-6), Daire Walsh, Jack Twomey, James Crowley (0-1), Robert Hennessy (0-1), Charley Twomey, Jamie Collins (0-1). There was no lotto winner. Spot prizes: €50 each, Ava O'Driscoll, Butlerstown; Pat and Gillian O'Sullivan, Shanagh; €25 each, John Madden, Lislevane; Denis Calnan, Drimoleague; Timothy Carroll, Barryscove. The next draw is on Monday at Grange Tavern, jackpot €1,400. The club will run a quiz in the Pier House Bar on Friday at 8pm. Fantastic prizes and raffle on the night. €40 for a table of four people. Please support. Also on Friday, Ibane U13 hurlers clash with Tracton in Minane Bridge at 6.30pm while on Sunday there is the possibility that the Ibane U17 footballers will be playing Castlehaven in the Division 1 football final. Check locally for time and venue.

Carbery Rangers: On Sunday, the U17 footballers take on Sam Maguires in the shield semi-final in Ardagh at 12 noon. On Monday, the U12s clash with Ballinascarthy at 7pm. Scór na bPáistí will take place in Lisavaird Hall on Sunday, Novembr 26th. This is open to primary school children from the parish, provided they are not registered with our neighbouring GAA clubs. Contact Breda Hurley on 087-7750330. There was no lotto jackpot winner. Consolation prizes: €50, Alex Jennings, Benduff; €30, Mary O'Shea, Froe; €20, Brian & Sheena O'Mahony, Bohonagh; €20 O’Reilly’s Londis voucher, Fachtna Murray, North Square. Next week's jackpot is €6,900.

Castlehaven: It was a good week, with the senior and junior A teams qualifying for the knockout stages of their championships. The U17 side had an excellent 5-10 to 1-7 win over Macroom in the Rebel Óg West Division 1 semi-final at Moneyvollahane last Wednesday. Macroom controlled the first 10mins but Castlehaven defended excellently to keep them out. The Haven hit a purple patch midway through the first half, scoring three goals to lead by 3-2 to 0-3 at half-time. Castlehaven continued to play excellent attacking football in the second half. Macroom never gave up and scored a late goal. Castlehaven: D O’Donoghue, A Buckley , D O’Callaghan, S Maguire, C Moloney, R McCarthy, D Courtney (0-1), M Crowley (1-3), D Cleary, C French (1-0), W O’Donovan, D O’Donovan (0-2), D McCarthy (2-3), E Maguire (1-1), E Buckley, E O’Donovan, Z Crowley, L Dahm, C Buckley, S O’Connell. The junior team took on Randal Óg in the JAFC at Aughaville on Friday. While Randals started well, Castlehaven improved to lead by 0-8 to 0-5 at half-time. The team continued to impress in the second half and won by 1-16 to 1-10. Congratulations to the team and management on getting out of the group. The Castlehaven senior ladies made the long journey to play Mourneabbey in the championship last Sunday morning. Castlehaven competed well but they were defeated by an excellent home side, 2-14 to 0-2 the final score. Castlehaven and Clonakilty played out a cracking game in the U13A West Cork final in Drimoleague on Thursday. Castlehaven had a slender lead at half time but two Clonakilty goals in the second half were key as they won by 2-6 to 1-4. The girls should be very proud of their efforts all year. Panel: Amy Salter, Tessa Coppinger, Ava Hourihane, Ciara O'Shea, Hannah Cahalane, Lauren O'Callaghan, Aoibhin McCarthy (0-1), Aoife McCarthy, Evie Limrick (0-2), Áine Buckley, Kerri McAuliffe (1-1), Éabha McCaffrey, Lilly Bowe, Izzy Cahalane, Ali Moloney, Jennifer O'Donovan, Aoife Courtney, Ella Hourihane .

Clann na nGael: The lotto jackpot is a massive €20,000 – tickets can be purchased online at www.klubfunder.com as well as from club members and in Centra. The U13 boys host Gabriel Rangers in the league on Thursday at 6.30pm while the U12 girls welcome Glanworth on Saturday at 11.30am. There is an underage boys’ blitz on Saturday in Drimoleague at 2pm against Muintir Bháire. Also on Saturday, the Tadhg na nGael U17 boys are in shield action against Kilbrittain in Aughaville at 7.30pm. The junior ladies are at home to Kildorrery in the championship on Sunday at 3pm while the U12 boys entertain Ilen Rovers on Monday at 7pm. The U13 boys had been due to face Kilmacabea but were awarded a walkover.

Ilen Rovers: Well done to the U15 girls on their fine win over Dohenys in the West Cork Summer League. Great play and teamwork from every girl on the panel secured a comprehensive win. The minor ladies had a good win over Clonakilty last Wednesday in their last league match. They were in action against Clonakilty in the West Cork minor A semi-final on Wednesday. Congratulations to the U13 boys, who came away with a one-point win against Ahán Gaels in the league last Friday. The two teams were close all the way before Ilen edged it on by 5-6 to 4-8. Panel: Eoin Eest, Kingsley Crosby, Fiachra Garrett, Jack Crowley, Conall Whooley, Shane Murphy, Matthew Sellers, Matthew Ashe, Robbie Walsh, Cian O’Shea, Eoin Crowley, Timmy Curran, Senan Whooley, Bill O’Driscoll, Tadhg Ronan, Paddy Sheehy, Tim Ashe, Liam O’Sullivan, Dominic Seymour, Dan Houlihan. The U8 boys played in a Rebel Óg blitz in Skibbereen last Saturday against Kilmeen, Clonakilty and Castlehaven. The U11 boys played Caheragh last Monday night in Church Cross and showed great teamwork and superb football. The Ilen Rovers/Gabriel Rangers U17 team bowed out of the championship after a 7-9 to 4-13 defeat to a very strong Sam Maguires. They only went down after putting up a huge battle and playing some great football. Stephen Hurley (two), Eoin O’Brien and Seán Connolly had first-half goals as the team played some of its best football all year to lead by 4-7 to 3-5 at half-time. While Sam Maguires had a goal early in the second half, Ilen/Gabriels continued to hold the lead until Sams got two more goals late on. Down six points in the closing stages, Ilen/Gabriels fought back well but couldn’t find a leveller and now enter the shield competition. While there will be disappointment that the team fell short of semi-final qualification, they can look back and see some significant progress that was made with a new group of players and some great performances in some very good games of football. Best of luck to the U14 girls, who face St Val’s on Sunday in Kilmurry, in their county semi-final. Ilen will host the Denis Crowley Invitational U15 football tournament this week. Thanks to everyone who supported the ladies’ football flag day in town last Friday.

Kilbrittain: The junior A footballers had a championship defeat against Ballinascarthy, 1-9 to 1-6 the final score. On Sunday, the premier junior hurlers take on Glen Rovers in Ovens at 2pm. The Carbery JBHC semi-final against Ballinascarthy takes place in Ahiohill on Sunday at 5.30pm.

Kilmeen/Kilbree: The junior footballers exited the championship on Saturday evening. They played a close match against Argideen Rangers in Clonakilty. It ended 0-9 apiece but the Timoleague men progressed with a better scoring difference. The U17 footballers play Canovee next Sunday in their football championship semi-final. The U15 football team lost out to Muintir Bháire in Rossmore on Monday night, 4-9 to 3-11. They play Owen Gaels in their championship quarter-final, in Ahiohill on Friday night. The junior camogie team lost out to Erin’s Own on Saturday night in Caherlag. The U12 camogie girls played a highly entertaining competitive match away to Grenagh on Friday night. The U8 camogie girls had a most memorable day in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday. They played in a fun blitz against Newcestown and Bandon. They also went on a stadium tour. Thanks to the coaches for organising a day that the girls will never forget. The U8 football team played in a blitz in Skibbereen on Saturday morning. In extremely hot conditions, they played three great games against Ilen Rovers, Castlehaven and Clonakilty.

St Oliver Plunkett’s: The junior A football team beat Ilen Rovers in the Carbery JAFC in Aughaville last Sunday, 1-20 to 1-8 the final score. Owen Gaels take on Kilmeen in the U15FC semi-final on Friday in Ahiohill at 6.30pm. Plunkett’s won by 5-6 to 1-3 against Kilbrittain in the U12HL last Monday in Ahiohill.

O’Donovan Rossa: The senior men had a 3-10 to 1-13 win over Fermoy in the last group game of the SAFC but unfortunately missed out on quarter-final qualification on points scored. The junior men progressed to the quarter-final of the JBFC after beating St James’ by 2-16 to 1-11. The junior ladies won their last group game of the county junior A championship against Douglas, 0-14 to 3-3. They are now through to the semi-final. The U13 boys lost out to a strong Bandon side in the league but still progress to the knockout stages after their previous wins. The U12 girls enjoyed a great day out at the All-Ireland blitz held in Passage last Sunday, taking part in the parade and several games against teams from other counties. The U17 boys are in championship action on Sunday at 3pm (venue tbc) while the U16 girls take on Kinsale in their semi-final on Monday at 6pm in Rossa Park.

Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh: The junior A footballers had a convincing win over Diarmuid O’Mathuna’s in their final championship round-robin group game, 5-13 to 0-9 the final score. They now advance to the quarter finals. The junior ladies are in championship action away to Bishopstown on Sunday at 3pm. Tadhg na Gael U17s play Kilbrittan in the Division 2 shield semi-final on Saturday in Aughaville at 7.30pm. Congratulations to Colin Kingston (Bawnahowe), who won the club lotto jackpot of €6,250. Next week’s jackpot reverts to €1,000.