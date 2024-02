HIS six-year reign as Carbery senior football manager ended in late 2023, but Tim Buckley hasn’t waited long to make his next move – the Dunmanway man is the new PRO of the Carbery GAA Board.

Having made an impact on the pitch with the Carbery footballers, orchestrating their Tadhg Crowley Cup success in 2022, Buckley has now decided to take an officership role with the divisional board. He will fill the PRO role that was vacated by Martina Burns, who is the board’s new assistant secretary.