Tim Buckley steps down as Carbery manager after six years

OUTGOING Carbery football manager Tim Buckley has paid tribute to the division’s players after he decided to step down for the role.

The Dunmanway man had been in charge of the Carbery senior footballers for the past six seasons, but feels now is the right time for a change.

As well as putting in place a solid platform to build on, Buckley also led Carbery to Tadhg Crowley Cup success in 2022, as the division rebounded from a lean spell. He leaves the role with Carbery football in a better place.

'I have informed the CCC of the Carbery Divisional Board of my decision not to continue as Carbery senior football manager for 2024,’ Buckley said.

‘I would, at this juncture, like to acknowledge the help and support of chairman Aidan O’Rourke, vice chairman David Whyte, PRO Martina Burns, secretary Don Desmond and treasurer Pat Joe Connolly.

‘I would like to thank and acknowledge the Trojan efforts of my management team – Sean O’Donovan, Gerry Dineen, John Dineen, Stephen Dineen, Pat Prendegast, Padraig Reidy, Jack Duggan and coach Micheál O’Sullivan.

‘To the players who made many sacrifices, adjusted diaries and contributed hugely to project Carbery, I will be forever grateful and will cherish the many friendships and memories forged during my term as manager of this great division.

‘To my family who have stood beside me and steadfastly behind me on this wonderful journey, I hope that the many friends we have made and the good times we have had compensate for the many sacrifices made.

‘To The Southern Star who joined us on our journey and kept the sporting public informed as to our progress, whether it be through social media coverage or print newspapers, again I say a huge thank you.’