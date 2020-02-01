Former Cork All-Ireland winner Daniel Goulding is crowned Muskerry’s top GAA star

ÉIRE Óg star Daniel Goulding was voted the Muskerry GAA/Auld Triangle Supreme Sports Award winner at the division’s gala awards night at the Oriel Hotel.

The award was presented to Goulding by Eileen O’Flynn of the Auld Triangle, who have been outstanding sponsors of Muskerry GAA for many years.

The Éire Óg man was the October award winner following his exploits with the club’s Intermediate football team. An All-Ireland winner with Cork in 2010, he is still giving impressive displays at club level.

He helped Éire Óg win the Mid Cork and Cork county junior championships in 2008, then the Cork intermediate crown in 2014 and in 2019 they captured the premier intermediate championship title, which propels them into senior grade in 2020.

Goulding has certainly played a big part in the club’s successes to date, having a predatory instinct in front of goal. He is a prime role model for all to follow and it looks like he has a few very good years of football in him yet.

The other nominees for the award were Jack Murphy (Éire Óg), Noel O’Leary (Cill na Martra), Eimear Scally (Éire Óg Ladies GFC), Liam Twohig (Aghinagh), Paul Ring (Aghabullogue), Colm Casey, (Inniscarra) and Brian Verling (Cloughduv).

There was great interest in the selections for team players of the year in junior hurling and football and intermediate football.

Quish’s SuperValu Junior Football Team of the Year: Joe Creedon, Ciarán O’Riordan, Sean O’Leary, Barry O’Leary, Brian Cronin (Uibh Laoire), Declan Ambrose, Donal Corkery, Liam Twohig (Aghinagh), Patrick Buckley, Mark Healy (Canovee), Fionn Warren, James O’Mullane (Kilmurry), Fenton Denny, Eoghan O’Reilly (Ballincollig), John O’Callaghan (Inniscarra).

O’Mahony Walsh Auctioneers and Insurance Brokers Junior Hurling Team of the Year: Conrad Crowley, Donal Cronin, Sean Curzon, Ciarán Canty (Cloughduv), Donal O’Callaghan, Aidan O’Mahony, Dan O’Connell (Inniscarra), Jordan Murray (Ballincollig), Conor Brosnan, Alan O’Shea (Ballinora), Conor Cotter (Kilmichael), Daire McCarthy, Michael O’Shea, Eoin Lyons (Éire Óg), Mark Cremin (Blarney).

Europumps Intermediate Football Team of the Year: Eoin Kelleher, John Mullins, John Cooper, Diarmuid Dineen, Ronan O’Toole, Eoin O’Shea, Jack Murphy, Colm O’Callaghan, Daniel Goulding (Éire Óg), Graham Vaughan, Noel O’Leary, Micheal O’Deisuin, Danno Dineen (Cill na Martra), Paul Ring, Matthew Bradley (Aghabullogue).

Pat Malone, Muskerry GAA Chairman, thanked the sponsors who made the event possible, the awards committee, led by William Buckley, management and staff at Oriel Hotel, players and their supporters who turned out in large numbers.