Former Clonakilty footballer Ó Sé kicks 0-13 in Kerry semi-final

FORMER Clonakilty footballer Dara Ó Sé has shown the West Cork club what they are missing after his scoring heroics in the Kerry intermediate football championship semi-final.

Ó Sé lined out with Clon in the 2020 and ’21 campaigns, and was an instant hit with his new club.

The West Kerry man topped the scoring charts in his two seasons with Clonakilty, racking up 2-31 in 2021 to fire the club into the Cork Premier SFC final against St Finbarr’s. He finished that campaign as the third highest scorer in the championship.

Clon were rocked by Ó Sé’s departure after the 2021 season when he transferred back to his home club, An Ghaeltacht, and he was the man of the moment in their shock Kerry IFC semi-final win against Killarney Legion (managed by Ned English) last Sunday.

As Clon fans appreciate, Ó Sé, who works in Clonakilty as a Garda, knows where the posts are so they won’t be surprised to learn he kicked 0-13 of his team’s 0-14 total in their three-point win (0-14 to 0-11) after extra-time. Lethal from placed balls, he kicked eight frees, and also added five from play as An Ghaeltacht booked their place in this weekend’s final against Rathmore. In his absence this year, 2021 finalists Clonakilty scored a total of 0-27 in their three group games in the Premier SFC, as they failed to progress to the knockout stage. His scoring power was certainly missed.

There is a possibility that Ó Sé could face Cork opposition in the Munster club series, if An Ghaeltacht get past East Kerry club Rathmore. If Cork’s representative, Kanturk, wins their provincial quarter-final against Kildysart (Clare), then they play the Kerry champions in the semi-final.