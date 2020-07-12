Fixtures unveiled as Carbery GAA prepares for hectic championship schedule

DEFENDING Carbery JAFC champions St James will begin the defence of their title against neighbours Clonakilty on Sunday, July 26th after the Carbery Board released fixtures for the upcoming divisional championships.

The Bandon Co-op Junior A Football Championship will have six rounds taking place over six weekends, with all games being played to a conclusion on the day bar the final if possible. The Carbery JAFC final is scheduled for the weekend of September 25th to 27th.

Fixtures

Saturday, July 25th: ROUND 1 – C) St Colum’s v Kilbrittain, Dunmanway, at 7pm; G) St Mary's v Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas, Bandon, at 7pm; I) St Oliver Plunkett’s v Muintir Bháire, Skibbereen, at 7pm; J) Kilmeen v Tadgh MacCarthaigh, Leap, at 7pm.

Sunday, July 26th: ROUND 1 – A) Clann na nGael v Dohenys, Rossmore, at 7pm; B) Castlehaven v Argideen Rangers, Ardfield, at 7pm; D) Kilmacabea v Bandon, Ahiohill, at 7pm; E) Clonakilty v St James, Rosscarbery, at 7pm; F) Ballinascarthy v Barryroe, Kilbrittain, at 7pm; H) O’Donovan Rossa v Carbery Rangers, Aughaville, at 7pm.

The losers’ round (Round 2) will consist of the ten losing teams from Round 1, and they will play on the weekend of August 7th to 9th where feasible, and the weekend of August 14th to 16th. The draw for Round 2 is: A v B; C v D; E v F; G v H; I v J.

*****

There are five teams in the Bandon Co-op Junior B Football Championship – Bantry Blues, Goleen, Ilen Rovers, Newcestown and Randal Óg.

In Round 1 on July 26th, the fixtures are as follows: A) Newcestown v Randal Óg, Enniskeane, at 7pm; B) Ilen Rovers v Bantry Blues, Durrus, at 7pm; C) Goleen – a bye.

In Round 2, Goleen will play the loser of Newcestown v Randal Óg. If Goleen lose that game, they will then play the Loser of B. If Goleen win their first game, they will progress to the semi-final.

*****

Given the time constraints involved this season, the Carbery Board CCC has had to made a slight change to the Junior A Hurling Championship draw.

The original draw made earlier in the year would have taken seven rounds to complete, and the Board explains that this is ‘not practical or realistic’. The amended draw will take five rounds after the Board cut the preliminary round. All teams now have two chances. Reigning champions Ballinascarthy will begin the defence of their crown against Dohenys on Sunday, August 2nd, in Enniskeane, while 2019 defeated finalists Kilbree have a bye in Round 1. The final is scheduled for the weekend of September 11th to 13th.

Fixtures

Saturday, August 1st: ROUND 1 – C) Clonakilty v Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas, Ahiohill, at 7pm.

Sunday, August 2nd: ROUND 1 – A) Newcestown v St Mary’s, Bandon, at 7pm; B) St Oliver Plunkett’s v St James, Clonakilty, at 7pm; D) Ballinascarty v Dohenys, Enniskeane, at 3.30pm; E) Bandon v St Colum’s, Castletownkenneigh, at 7pm; F) Kilbree – a bye.

Round 2A (losers’ group) – 1) Kilbree v A, 2) B v C, 3) D v E. If Kilbree lose they will play one of the losers from (2) or (3), to be Drawn.

*****

Six teams will compete in the RCM Tarmacadam Junior B Hurling championship, which throws in at the start of August.

The fixtures are as follows:

Sunday, August 1st: ROUND 1 – O’Donovan Rossa v Randal Óg, Ardfield, at 7pm.

Sunday, August 2nd: ROUND 1 – A) Kilbrittain v Gabriel Rangers, Skibbereen, 7pm; B) Bantry Blues v Barryroe, Rossmore, at 3.30pm.

Round 2A is the losers of B v C. Round 2B is the winner of winner B/C v Loser A. In the semi-finals, it’s A v B; C v winner of Losers’ Group.

*****

Also, the Carbery Board CCC has decided that league fixtures can be played on Friday, July 17th (hurling); Saturday, July 18th (hurling or football); and Sunday, July 19th (football). No permission will be granted for challenge games for July 17th, 18th and 19th. The board hopes to complete the Clóna Milk U21 championships at all levels in October and November.