Five-goal Kilgoban Rebels power into U14 cup semi-finals

KILGOBAN Rebels are the first team through to this season’s U14 Schoolboys Cup semi-finals.

The Kealkill club hosted Bunratty United in Saturday’s quarter-final and emerged 5-1 winners to reach the penultimate round. Con Desmond, Ronan Keenan, Ruairí O’Brien, Padraigh O’Sullivan and Dominic Placzek got their names on the winner’s scoresheet with Ronan O’Leary replying for Bunratty. Best for the winners included Con Desmond, Joe O’Kane, Dominic Placzek and Andrew Ring on a day Fionn Murphy, Daniel Copithorne, Eoghan Dempsey and Micheal Ward excelled for Bunratty United.

Earlier in the week, Dunmanway Town proved too strong for Ardfield and ran out 6-0 U14 Schoolboys Cup preliminary round winners at the Showgrounds. Christos Delis, Richard Hancock, Darragh Keohane and Sean Platt played well for a battling Ardfield but couldn’t prevent a clinical-finishing Dunmanway from progressing. Alex Bramoulle, Sean Galvin, Gavin McCarthy and Cillian O’Leary were the pick of Dunmanway’s top players. Shaun O’Connell (2), Eoin O’Connor (2), Alex Bramoulle, Adam O’Brien and Daniel Vassallo scored for a Town team that will travel to Lyre Rovers in the last eight.

Elsewhere in the U14 Schoolboys Cup, Togher Celtic will face Lyre Rovers B in this season’s quarter-finals thanks to a 3-1 win over Kilmichael Rovers on Sunday. Levi Bosma (2) and Eoin Lynch scored for the winners. Jack Prenderville scored Kilmichael’s only goal.

Goals from David Bahrynowski, Milo Kinsella and Joe O’Donovan cemented a 3-1 U14 Schoolboys Cup preliminary round Drinagh Rangers victory on Sunday. Ballyvackey was the venue for Drinagh’s win over Clonakilty AFC in which Alex O’Regan netted for the home side.

Drinagh’s reward is a quarter-final tie at home to Riverside Athletic after the Carbery Park club ended Beara United’s cup aspirations last Sunday. Athletic overpowered their young opponents in a tie Rory Fleming (2), Harry Forbes (2), Darragh Kelleher (2), Conor Murphy (2) and Alan Long found the net for Riverside.

This season’s SuperValu U16 Schoolboys Cup is also underway with Togher Celtic booking a semi-final berth at the expense of Skibbereen on Sunday. A 3-1 Togher win was attained courtesy of Conor Horgan, Matthew Hurley and Euan Lehane strikes. Luke O’Sullivan was on target for the Baltimore Road club.

The U14 Schoolgirls Premier League title race took a potentially decisive twist following Drinagh Rangers’ 2-0 win over Sullane at Canon Crowley Park on Sunday.

Katie Collins and Rosie O’Donovan found the net for the league leaders who are now in pole position to become champions with only a handful of matches remaining. As for second placed Sullane, despite the loss, Matilda Looney, Aoibhinn Donoghue, Roisin Ni Liathain and Katie O’Connell played superbly for the visitors.