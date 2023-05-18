Fitzpatrick and O’Brien to face off in South West final

IN THE South-West division novice veteran, section A winner Ger Fitzpatrick will play B winner, Danny O’Brien in the overall final.

Fitzpatrick won his play-off with Donal Desmond while O’Brien kept Ballygurteen BC’s interest alive with an impressive performance at Fisher’s Cross on Monday when he scored a two-bowl victory over Seamus White. The played for a total of €1,640.

In novice D at Lyre, Richie Lawton defeated Toss Ahern. In the South-West novice B semi-final at Grange on Sunday, Ballineen’s Eoin McCarthy defeated Shane Nugent for €2,200.

Darcy O’Brien and Tara Twomey will contest the Gaeltacht U16 final after hard-earned wins at Ballyvourney at the weekend. County runner-up last year, Darcy, edged Orla Murphy while Tara just got the better of Kayla Healy. On a busy week of under-age action in the Gaeltacht, Jack O’Sullivan defeated Sean Og Coleman and Owen Moynahin won from Evan O’Riordan also in U16 and in U12, Keegan Creedon won a three-way with Colm Og O’Leary and Sean McCarthy. U16 champion last year, Liam Murphy is making waves in U18 and won his quarterfinal contest with Liam Twomey at Macroom. In the novice A championship at Ballyvourney, 2018 All-Ireland U18 winner, Colm McLoughlin won a great contest with Amhlaoibh Lynch. In novice C at Terelton, Leap native, Adrian O’Driscoll defeated Brian Corcoran and Denis Paul Bradley defeated Martin Cotter. In D here, Michael Murphy defeated Dan O’Mahony. Regional secretary, Michael Masters won his novice D contest with Brian Kiely at Clondrohid.

Noel Gould is the City junior B champion after his victory over James O’Sullivan at Curraheen on Tuesday. He plays Gaeltacht winner, Terry Mallon in a preliminary round score at Bealnamorrive. Back the road at Curraheen, Evan Buckley defeated Paul Murphy by a bowl for €1,200.

In novice veteran at Paddoes, Birol Kat defeated Pascal Bowen. In a doubles back here, Declan O’Leary and Bernard O’Donovan defeated Evan and Ryan Buckley, last shot, for €700. In the City division, novice A, at The Bog Road, Mark Long defeated Declan O’Leary by a bowl and Myles Connors defeated Garret Bourke by a bowl for €1,300. In the novice B championship at Templemichael, John Linehan defeated Stephen Bowen last shot. Bowen avenged that defeat with a last shot win over Linehan in the return played for €600. Here too, also in novice B, Bernard O’Donovan, Ballygarvan, defeated U18 champion, Paddy McCarthy, and, in a doubles contest, Denis Connolly/Bernard O’Donovan (Bog Road) defeated Ryan Buckley/James McCarthy, last shot, for €1,900. At Curraheen, Kieran Corrigan defeated Paul Butler, by a bowl for €1,400 and Denis Connolly defeated Paul Butler, last shot, for €1,300.

The City region mourned the passing of Frank Horgan, Cloghroe, brother of noted bowlplayer, Senan. Frank, who hailed from a great City heartland of the sport, was a life-long follower of bowling. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

In North Cork on Monday at Bealnamorrive novice C, Liam McCarthy defeated Tom Dennehy. On the same evening in an U16 semi-final, Ronan Murphy won from Aaron Crowley. Also here, on Monday, Donnacha Spillane defeated Oisin Fogerty for an €800 total. At Bweeng on the following evening, Shane Dennehy ensured his place in the U16 final when he defeated Jonathan O’Callaghan who was a splendid county U14 runner-up last year. At Ballinagree on Wednesday in novice D, Brendan Cotter defeated Jerry Hubbard thanks to a big bowl to sight at the mid-way point. Their contest carried a €1,900 total. Back the road, Mickey McAuliffe defeated Jack Oldham last shot, for €1,200. On Sunday here in novice D, Denis Murphy defeated Alan Sexton. In club action at Ballinagree, Dermot Crowley defeated Jack O’Callaghan by two bowls in a tournament semi-final contest played for a €3,000 total and, back the road, Jack Oldham defeated Ger O’Leary by a bowl for €1,600. Later in the day here, in a junior contest, Michael Murphy defeated David Hubbard by a bowl for €3,040 and in the novice D championship Denis Murphy defeated Alan Sexton by a bowl for €500. In a club score at Ballyvourney, Anthony Lynch defeated Sean Kiely, last shot, for €2,400. In North-East junior B at Grenagh, Tom O’Callaghan defeated Andrew O’Leary, last shot, for €2,000. This was a cracking contest that ended with O’Callaghan beat a massive last shot from the former senior standard-bearer.

Also, at Grenagh in novice veteran semi-final, Michael Gould defeated Paddy Kinsella. At Carrignavar in novice A, Stephen Sexton defeated Eugene Hanley by two for €600 and Jamie McDonagh defeated Brian Quinlan by a bowl for €800. At Glenabo in novice veteran, Eugene Hanley defeated Tom Allen by a bowl for €940.