First Ireland senior call-up for Skibbereen rugby star Gavin Coombes

RISING Skibbereen rugby star Gavin Coombes has been called up to train with the Ireland squad this week.

It’s a first senior Ireland call-up for the Betsboro man (23) who has been Munster’s breakout star this season.

The talented backrower, who came up through the ranks at Skibbereen RFC, has scored seven tries this season including a hat-trick against the Ospreys and has also picked up two man-of-the-match awards.

Leinster lock Ryan Baird has also been called up to the Ireland squad along with Coombes, as both Caelan Doris and Quinn Roux have returned to their respective provinces for further medical assessment.

Ireland kick off their Six Nations campaign away to Wales in Cardiff this Sunday.