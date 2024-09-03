Fiona Keating: Cork panel will get stronger and better

FIONA Keating believes that Cork are in a strong position to build on their latest All-Ireland camogie senior success.

The Rebels’ completed the two-in-a-row – and kept hold of the O’Duffy Cup – after a 1-16 to 0-16 triumph against Galway, and soon thoughts will turn to the possibility of the three-in-a-row.

With the Cork intermediate team also winning their All-Ireland title, there is incredible depth of talent in the county who look well positioned to stay at the top of the charts. Factor in, too, All-Ireland minor successes in 2022 and ’23 to highlight the conveyor belt of talent.

‘We haven't really thought too much about next year, but we have a great panel and there are so many younger girls coming through so it will just add depth and strength,’ Fiona Keating told the Star Sport Podcast.

‘The one thing about the panel is that you're always fighting for a position. No one's ever too comfortable in a spot and there's no complacency, which is the most important thing. That will definitely be the same next year when we will get a few new younger members joining us.’

Keating and her Courcey Rovers team-mate Saoirse McCarthy have emerged as key players in the Cork senior team, with the Ballinspittle duo winning their second and third All-Ireland medals respectively this season. There was a contrast in finals, though. Whereas this decider against Galway went down to the wire, the 2023 final was far more one-sided – Cork hammered Waterford by 5-13 to 0-9.

‘To be honest, I was exhausted,’ McCarthy quipped on how she felt after the latest success.

‘When the final whistle went, it was just complete relief. I think I played in four different positions in the last ten minutes – it was hectic. Against Waterford we were able to soak it in and enjoy it and we went mental. But this time, I genuinely was just like, oh thank God. It was a really, really tough physical game.’

Keating, subbed off late in the game, had to watch on from the sideline in those tense final moments.

‘It was definitely tough watching this time around. You were sitting there on the edge of your seat because there was nothing you could do, only scream at them. All of us on the bench were just up in a heap. Thank God, we got us over the line in the end but that last five minutes was definitely a bit nerve-wracking,’ Keating explained.

‘Last year was extra special because it was our first one, as we had lost two before it. But this year is still well up there. It’s unreal to say that we’ve won two in a row now. After losing two, it’s great to finally win two.’