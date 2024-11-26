Fiona Everard named on Irish team for European Cross-Country Championships

BANDON Athletic Club’s Fiona Everard has been selected on the Athletics Ireland team for the European Cross-Country Championships that take place in Antalya, Türkiye, on Sunday, December 8th.

The 2023 Irish senior women’s cross-country champion will be joined on the senior women’s team by newly-crowned national winner Ann Marie McGlynn (Letterkenny AC), Niamh Allen (Leevale AC), Danielle Donegan (Tullamore Harriers), Mary Mulhare (Portlaoise AC) and Cheryl Nolan (St Abban’s AC).

At last year’s European Cross-Country Championships, on her senior Ireland debut, Everard was the third Irish woman across the finishing line as she finished 34th. Afterwards she told the Star it’s her ambition to return to the European stage and ‘do better than 34th.’