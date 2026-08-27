TALKING POINTS: Barryroe advance, Newcestown on the backfoot, honours even between Kilbrittain and Bandon

DOWN, NOT OUT

Newcestown were left reeling after their second defeat in Group 3 of the Co-Op Superstores Premier SHC left them bottom of the table on zero points heading into the final round of group games. Daniel Twomey’s side led Midleton by three points in the closing stages, but lost 1-18 to 1-17. It leaves Newcestown with a mountain to climb to qualify for the knockout stages, but there is still a chance. They must beat St Finbarr’s well in Enniskeane on September 6th to keep their qualification hopes alive and also hope Midleton defeat Bride Rovers – that would leave three teams on two points which means scoring difference will come into play. Newcestown’s nine-point defeat to Bride in their opener means they have work to do, as they’ve a scoring difference of -10. Compare that to the Barrs (+1) and Bride Rovers (0). There’s work to do.

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DERBY STALEMATE

When is a derby draw a good result? Perhaps when a share of the spoils leaves both teams in with a strong chance of advancing to the next round – that’s the case for both Bandon and Kilbrittain following their stalemate in Ballinspittle in the intermediate A championship. After two rounds, both Carbery clubs have three points apiece in Group 1, though Kilbrittain have a better scoring difference, +14 against Bandon’s +3. Both Aghada and Russell Rovers are on one point apiece. It means Bandon and Kilbrittain have their own fate in their hands – if they avoid defeat in their final group games, then both will move into the knockout rounds. Kilbrittain will meet Aghada and Bandon will take on Russell Rovers. So, from a West Cork perspective, this draw gives both local teams the opportunity to prolong their season.

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BARRYROE ADVANCE

Last season, Barryroe had to beat Meelin in the relegation play-off to keep their premier junior status. Now, with one game to spare, Barryroe are guaranteed their spot in the knockout stage of the championship. Quite the turnaround. After beating Argideen Rangers 1-18 to 0-17 to earn two valuable points in Group 3, and get the local bragging rights too, Barryroe have a 100 percent record ahead of their final game against Mayfield on September 5th. With the two best group winners advancing to the semi-finals, Barryroe can take one of those spots. Currently, the table-toppers in all three groups have four points, so scoring difference might come into play. As it stands, Kilshannig are on +18, Barryroe have +12 and St Catherines are on +9.

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FATE IN OWN HANDS

Argideen Rangers will be disappointed to have lost to Barryroe, but it wasn’t a fatal loss. Because they won their Group 3 opener against Mayfield, they are still in a strong position to take the second qualifying spot in this premier junior group. Argideen take on St Finbarr’s in their final group game on September 5th in Riverstick. If Christy Crowley’s team avoid defeat, they will qualify. As it stands, they have a better scoring difference than the Barrs – Argideen’s +7 against the Barrs’ -6.

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HAVEN’S DAY

It was a weekend of local derbies at county level, and it was the same in Group 2 of the Cork LGFA senior championship where Castlehaven entertained O’Donovan Rossa. The Haven had lost their group opener to Naomh Abán and delivered here, emerging from a low-scoring arm-wrestle with a 0-7 to 1-2 victory. It’s just what they needed to get back on track, ahead of games against Aghada and Glanmire in the weeks ahead. For Skibb, this was their group opener, and they play Aghada this Thursday night, then Glanmire and Naomh Abán.