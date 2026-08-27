Dunmanway Town claim West Cork League Masters title

DUNMANWAY Town defeated reigning champions Bandon 2-1 to win the 2026 West Cork League Masters League title following a cracking encounter at the Meadows on Wednesday night.

The scenario was straightforward for the defending Masters League champions at kick-off – avoid defeat to second-placed Dunmanway and Bandon would retain their trophy.

Town’s situation was equally clear-cut. Two points behind, nothing less than a victory would suffice if Dunmanway were to become champions in the summer competition's final league fixture.

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As expected, the league’s only two undefeated clubs delivered a quality encounter that went right to the wire.

1-0 up via Steven O’Donovan’s penalty at the break, a Ciarán Nangle goal doubled the hosts lead early in the second period.

Unsurprisingly, the champions roared back with Gerard Rice halving the deficit to set up a grandstand finish.

A second goal and 2-2 draw would have been enough for Bandon to wrestle the league trophy from their opponents’ grasp.

Instead, heroic goalkeeping from Kevin Murray, allied with brave defending, ensured Dunmanway held out for a 2-1victory and this year’s West Cork League Masters title.

Next Sunday’s West Cork League Masters Cup final against Drinagh Rangers (Brinny, 6pm kick-off) offers Bandon an opportunity to finish their season with some silverware.

Dunmanway Town: K Murray, G Kelly, D Healy, B O’Neill (captain), S O’Donovan, J O’Regan, K Cotter, F Collins, C Nangle, C O’Shea, S Keohane. Subs: J Carroll, C O’Neill, K McCarthy, D O’Dwyer, M O’Brien, T Coakley, H Paulino De Souza.

Bandon: D Cullen, J Coughlan, D O’Mahony, J Lynch, D Deegan, S Holland (captain), P Kelly, M Ahern, B Cullen, G Rice, A Daunt. Subs: G Keohane, J Donovan, S Lordan, L Sheehan, E Andepu.

Referee: Sean Doyle.