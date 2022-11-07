Fineen needs to put himself in the shop window for Ireland squad, says Billy Holland

FINEEN Wycherley has what it takes to put himself back in the conversation for the Ireland squad again, insists Munster legend Billy Holland.

The 24-year-old West Cork man, who has just signed a two-year contract extension with Munster, has been in and around Ireland camps in the past, including the summer of 2021 when he won first first senior cap against the USA.

Currently out injured and rehabbing a shoulder injury, Wycherley (who has racked up 88 appearances for Munster) will watch the Autumn Nations Series this month from the outside looking in, but Holland likes what he has seen from the former Bantry Bay RFC player.

‘I’m delighted Fineen has signed on for two more years, he is a hugely talented player and probably doesn’t get the recognition that he deserves,’ Holland told this week’s Star Sport Podcast, before outlining what Wycherley needs to do to put himself back in Andy Farrell’s plans.

‘He needs to be playing for Munster while Munster are winning as well. He has stepped up. Calling line-outs is reasonably new to him and he had a great season of that last year.

‘It’s just about time in the jersey, and performing week-in, week-out. That’s what they look for up in the National Campus – are you a consistent performer?

‘I think Fineen needs a run of it this year, playing in the second row, calling line-outs, and Munster back to winning ways. When that happens you will see more guys automatically getting into the (Ireland) squad.

‘I don’t think Fineen needs to do a whole lot with his game, I think his game is excellent.

‘I think it’s a case of being in the shop window the whole time, Munster winning and being a pack leader in a team that’s winning; that’s important. When it comes to the local derbies, the interpros, winning them because they are the guys you are competing against for those positions.’

Billy Holland was speaking at the announcement that Pinergy would be the presenting partner for Munster Rugby’s sold-out clash with world champions South Africa at Páirc Uí Chaoimh next Thursday, November 10th.