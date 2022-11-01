PODCAST: Joe Blake on threat facing Beara clubs | European silver medallist Christina Desmond | Billy Holland on West Cork's Munster contingent

On this week’s podcast we’re going to hear from Beara GAA Secretary Joe Blake about whether the minor grades should be left at U17 or return to U18 and the effect decoupling could have on rural GAA clubs across the county.

Joe previously served as the Cork county board’s PRO so is well versed on this subject and has some great insights into the existential threats faced by clubs on the Beara peninsula.

We’re also going to be joined by friend of the show, Christina Desmond.

Christina, a boxer from Cill na Martra, was a silver medal winner at the recent European Championships in Montenegro and she spoke to Dylan Mangan about her current form and the remarkable success of Irish women’s boxing of late.

Later on the podcast we hear from ex-Munster player and star of RTÉ's Ultimate Hell Week Billy Holland about the West Cork contingent in the Munster squad.

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

