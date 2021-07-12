Fin Wilson to miss chunk of motocross season

BY MARTIN WALSH

PROMISING motocross rider Fin Wilson from Bandon is likely to miss the majority of this season’s Irish and British Motocross championships after he sustained a broken thumb at an event in Antrim a few weeks ago.

It’s a major blow as the 15-year-old was utilising this season to get acquainted with his 125cc KTM.

The incident occurred at the Tandragee track during the first practice lap when he fell off and another rider went over him. The injury will take time to heal. Naturally, he’s very disappointed to miss out, especially events at the British tracks in preparation for his 2022 racing programme.