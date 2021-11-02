Fin Wilson in fine form at Munster Motocross

BY MARTIN WALSH

BANDON’S Fin Wilson (KTM) had a successful outing in the recent double and final rounds of the Motox Munster Star series at Vernon Mount.

In the Saturday round he won all three Youths 125cc races along with two Grade B MX2 races and third in another of the latter races, that incorporate adult competitors. In difficult conditions on the Sunday, the 15-year-old netted two Youth 125cc wins and a third place in the B MX2 race. In terms of the championships, he won both the 125cc Youths series and the Grade B MX2 series.

On reflection and due to the Covid situation and a hand injury, Fin missed out on an opportunity to contest the British Championship. He will use the closing weeks of the year to avail of some practice. Elsewhere, Ballincollig’s John Barry (Yamaha) took the laurels in the AMX1 category; Coachford’s David Galvin (Yamaha) won the Grade A MX2 and Turner’s Cross rider Philip Deasy (Yamaha) won the BMX1 title.