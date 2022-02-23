Fernandes planning comeback after tearing his ACL

DENZIL Fernandes is planning his comeback from his latest injury setback.

The Drimoleague soccer star, who signed for First Division outfit Treaty United this season, has undergone surgery for a torn ACL – but is determined to get back on the pitch for the business end of this campaign.

Fernandes, who joined Treaty United after leaving Shelbourne at the end of last season, injured his knee in January, and it turns out he tore his ACL which will sideline him for the majority of the new campaign that kicked off last weekend.

— Denzil Fernandes (@Denzill_10) February 19, 2022

‘Devastated to have torn my ACL but the main thing now is that surgery is all done and I can focus on my rehabilitation to get back on the pitch, bigger, better and stronger,’ the former Drinagh Rangers prodigy said on Twitter.

His last season with Shels was blighted by shoulder and knee injuries, but is hoping his luck will change once he returns from this latest setback.

Fernandes' new club, Treaty United, got their First Division campaign off to an emphatic 5-1 win against Wexford last weekend, while Cork City thumped Bray Wanderers in a 6-0 rout.