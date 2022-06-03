Famous win for Mount St Michael

CORK PPS SBFC FINAL



MOUNT ST MICHAEL 3-11

MIDLETON CBS 0-10

NOEL HORGAN REPORTS

A cracking goal from Peader O’Rourke eight minutes into the second half set Mount St Michael on the road to victory over Midleton CBS in the Cork Colleges senior ‘B’ football final at the MTU Grounds last week.

O’Rourke’s strike pushed the Rosscarbery students 2-8 to 0-8 in front - an advantage that was most unlikely to be erased in view of their steadiness at the back where Owen Tobin excelled on the right wing.

Any lingering doubts about the outcome were firmly dispelled six minutes later when John Keating bagged his second goal to leave Mount St Michael 3-9 to 0-9 to the good and, content to drop a gear, they allowed the gutsy losers to apply the bulk of the pressure in the last quarter.

Little came of it as the Mount St Michael rearguard remained defiant, with Ciaran O’Regan, Seamus O’Mahony and Eoghan O’Donovan others to regularly catch the eye at the back.

Elsewhere, Oisin O’Sullivan and Michael Maguire both made telling contributions at midfield, while O’Rourke, Keating and Ciaran Santry were key figures in a well-drilled and cohesive attacking unit.

Keating could quite easily have finished with four goals to his credit, as only the sharpness of Midleton ‘keeper Cian O’Shea prevented him from availing of two golden opportunities, both stemming from good work by Santry.

Mount St Michael custodian Daragh Twomey was also called into action during the opening exchanges, proving equal to a shot from close range by Midleton full-forward Scott Whyte.

The east-Cork lads, with midfielder George Walsh-Wallace, Whyte and Fintan Cody up front to the fore, made the better start, forging three points ahead before Peader O’Rourke got Mount St Michael off the mark in the 10th minute.

Daniel Murnane quickly restored Midleton’s three-point lead, but Mount St Michael upped their performance to snatch the initiative entering the second-quarter.

After Ben Linehan nudged them ahead, 0-5 to 0-4, for the first time in the 20th minute, they made a major breakthrough two minutes later when John Keating, fed by Denis White, put the finishing touch to a slick raid initiated by Conor Twomey.

It was 1-6 to 0-6 at half-time after Midleton’s Eoin Motherway and Finbarr Cody shared a brace of late points which sandwiched a fine score by Owen Tobin for Mount St Michael.

Aided by a fresh breeze, Midleton had reason to be hopeful heading into the second-half, but Peader O’Rourke’s goal in the 38th minute grievously undermined their vibrant challenge.

It also sent Mount St Michael’s confidence soaring, with the result they produced a spell of polished and purposeful football in the ensuing minutes, culminating in their third goal - after Conor Twomey had put John Keating clean through - which effectively settled the issue nearing the three-quarter mark.

Scorers – Mount St Michael: P O’Rourke 1-3, J Keating 2-0, C Santry 0-3 (1f), B Linehan 0-3 (1f), M Maguire, O Tobin 0-1 each.

Midleton CBS: F Cody 0-6 (4f), D Murnane 0-3, E Motherway 0-1.

Mount St Michael: D Twomey (Carbery Rangers); L Tobin (Kilmacabea), N Keane (Carbery Rangers), C O’Regan (Clann na nGael); O Tobin (Kilmacabea), S O’Mahony (Carbery Rangers), E O’Donovan (Kilmacabea); O O’Sullivan (Kilmeen), M Maguire (Carbery Rangers); C Twomey (do.), P O’Rourke (do.) D White (St James); B Linehan (Carbery Rangers), C Santry (do.) J Keating (Kilmacabea). Subs, C Cuinnea (Carbery Rangers) for Keating, 59, C O’Sullivan (Kilmeen) for Linehan , 59.

Referee: N O’Mahony (Newcestown)