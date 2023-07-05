Experience counts as Skibb hurlers strike late to book county semi-final spot

O’Donovan Rossa 2-8

Gabriel Rangers 0-12

TOM LYONS REPORTS

GOALS at crucial junctures swung this county confined junior B hurling championship quarter-final in O’Donovan Rossa’s favour.

Even though the Skibbereen team played second fiddle to Gabriel Rangers for much of this local derby in Bantry, those goals were pivotal to the outcome.

Playing against the breeze in the first half and lucky to be only two points in arrears, Rossas struck for the first goal in the 26th minute when strong full forward Stephen Cotter first timed a ground shot to the net.

That enabled the Skibb men to lead by a point at half time, 1-5 to 0-7, but it was lively Gabriels who took up the running again in the second half. When they retook the lead, they were struck with a second Rossa goal in the 48th minute.

Sub full forward Noel Kearney, who made a major impact when introduced, saw his rasping shot brilliantly saved by outstanding goalkeeper Oisín Barrett, but Donal Óg Hodnett showed all his predatory skills when he was on hand to bury the rebound in the net.

While Gabriels did manage to draw level with three minutes remaining, it was the experienced Rossa men who struck for two winning points in injury time to advance to the county semi-final.

‘Without a doubt it was our experience that won that for us,’ admitted a relieved Rossa manager Alan Keane, in his first season in charge of the Rossa hurlers. ‘The goals were vital, and this is a great bunch of players who never admit defeat. They have been through a great deal together down the years and they are never beaten easily.’

There was nothing between the sides in the early stages on a superb surface as Keith O’Driscoll and Paidí O’Regan swapped points with Rossas’ Stephen Cotter and Jason Nott (free). When Rob Long shoved Rossas in front, and with Flor Crowley again acting as a very effective sweeper, it was looking good for the town side.

The Schull/Ballydehob/Goleen outfit did hit a good patch midway through the half, with Luka Bowen looking very sharp at midfield and veteran Pat Nolan lording defence as the extra man. Points from Paddy O’Driscoll and Paidí O’Regan (two frees) had them two in front, with Alan Foley (65) and O’Driscoll then swapping points. In the 26th minute Stephen Cotter, fighting a great battle with impressive full back Luke Nolan, found the net and it was Rossas in front by a point. Shane Donohue stretched it to two before O’Regan (free) again reduced it to one by the break, 1-5 to 0-7.

Only two scores were registered in a hard-fought third quarter, with points from Luka Bowen and O’Regan (free) putting Gabriels back in front. O’Regan accounted for seven of Gabriels’ points on the day, an exception to the general poor shooting. Paddy O’Driscoll and Donncha O’Regan also tried hard in the Gabriel attack.

The last quarter saw the best of the Rossa side, with sub Noel Kearney very impressive in attack, well supported by Donal Óg Hodnett, Shane Crowley and Jason Nott. Hodnett’s goal in the 48th minute proved vital but back came Gabriels with two pointed frees from O’Regan, in answer to a superb point from Jason Nott.

As the excitement reached a fever pitch, it was all square in the 57th minute when Tadhg McCarthy pointed for Gabriels and a draw loomed on the horizon. It was not to be as Rossas used all their experience in the closing minutes with Nott grabbing a lead point and Alan Foley pointing a late free.

Scorers

O’Donovan Rossa: S Cotter 1-1; D Óg Hodnett 1-0; J Nott 0-3 (2f); A Foley 0-2 (1 65, 1f); R Long, S Donohue 0-1 each.

Gabriel Rangers: P O’Regan 0-7 (6f); P O’Driscoll 0-2; K O’Driscoll, L Bowen; T McCarthy 0-1 each.

O’Donovan Rossa: A Foley; S Carthy, N McCarthy, C French; M Sheehy, J O’Driscoll, D O’Regan; S Crowley, J Nott; R Long, S Donohue, P Crowley; F Crowley, S Cotter, D Óg Hodnett.

Subs: E Daly for C French (40), N Kearney for P Crowley (44), D McCarthy for S Cotter (52).

Gabriel Rangers: O Barrett; P Hodnett, L Nolan, D Greene; K O’Brien, P Nolan, M Sheehan; T McCarthy, L Bowen; K O’Driscoll, D O’Regan, J Coughlan; P O’Regan, P O’Driscoll, J O’Regan.

Subs: S Kelleher for K O’Driscoll (ht), D Coughlan (40), R Moynihan for D Greene (47), R McSweeney for D O’Regan (60).

Referee: T Barry (Bantry Blues).