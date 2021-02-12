Enya Breen and Laura Sheehan prepare for rescheduled Women’s Six Nations

WEST Cork internationals Enya Breen and Laura Sheehan are likely to be involved with the Ireland squad for the rescheduled Women’s Six Nations Championship that kicks off at the start of April.

Both Skibbereen woman Breen and Urhan native Sheehan have caught the eye for Ireland in recent years, and they’ll look to make an impression in the new and condensed Six Nations format.

For 2021, teams have been divided into two pools of three teams with each team playing one home and one away fixture. Ireland are in Group B alongside France and Wales. Ireland are away to Wales on the weekend of April 10th followed by a home match against France the following weekend.

Once the pool round matches are complete, teams will face off against the opposing ranked team from the other pool in the play-offs matches on the on the weekend of April 24th/25th, i.e. first place Pool A v first place Pool B.

Munster star Breen (21) is rated as one of Ireland’s most exciting talents while speedy winger Sheehan (26) recently signed for the Exeter Chiefs. The Irish team also has the 2021 World Cup qualification series to look forward to, too.