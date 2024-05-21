Emily Hegarty helps qualify Irish women's four for Olympics!

EMILY Hegarty is about to become a two-time Olympian!

The Skibbereen rower, who famously won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, has helped qualify the Irish women’s four for this summer’s Games in Paris.

The Irish four of Hegarty (Skibbereen Rowing Club), Eimear Lambe (Old Collegians Boat Club), Natalie Long (Lee Valley Rowing Club) and Imogen Magner (Carlow Rowing Club) took one of the Olympic spots that were up for grabs in Tuesday morning’s women’s four final at the Final Olympic Qualification Regatta in Lucerne, Switzerland.

Not only did Emily and Co qualify, but they did it in style as they won the race in 6:37.59, beating Denmark by 0.79 of a second, and the top two were well clear of Spain in third, followed by Poland, Chile and Japan.