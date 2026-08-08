Lyre Rovers extend their lead in U15 Schoolboys Premier League

THERE were goals galore in the latest round of SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League U15 Schoolboys Premier action, resulting in Lyre Rovers sitting top of the table.

Lyre Rovers have stretched their lead to four points at the summit of the U15 Schoolboys Premier League.

A busy midweek of action saw the current pacesetters host second-placed Castlelack in a pivotal league encounter at Lyre. As expected, two talented sides produced a closely fought match that was decided by a single goal.

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Patrick O’Leary’s lone strike earned Rovers a 1-0 victory and moved further ahead of the chasing pack.

Match of the week took place in Ballyvackey where Clonakilty AFC and Togher Celtic produced a five-goal U15 Schoolboys Premier cracker. Oisin O’Regan opened the scoring for Togher inside the first ten minutes. Clonakilty responded positively, netting twice to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead. Lovro Kordic equalised before Robert Leahy edged Clonakilty in front.

Togher hit back via Liam Murray who levelled the score for a second time. There was still time for Oisin O’Regan to grab his second and match-winning goal in a 3-2 victory. Best for the winners included Tadgh O’Farrell, Liam Murray and Tommy Noonan.

Elsewhere in the U15 Schoolboys Premier, Drinagh Rangers consolidated third place with a commanding victory at home to Skibbereen Celtic.

Kingsley Crosby Osagie was in top form and scored four times for the winners. Rocco O’Reilly Bermueller, Charlie Ryan Daly and Cillian Kingston were also on Rangers’ scoresheet.

Ardfield hosted Bay Rovers at the Showgrounds. The home team went 2-0 up courtesy of Johnny O’Loghlin and Michael O’Shea efforts. Tadhg Harrington pulled one back for Bay Rovers before a second O’Loghlin goal sealed a 3-1 Ardfield win.

Despite the loss, Tadhg Harrington, Harry Curran, Donnacha Cronin-Murphy and Eoin McCarthy were the pick of Rovers’ top performers.

Nine goals were scored in the U15 Schoolboys Premier League clash between Riverside Athletic and Beara United at Carbery Factory Park. Brendan O’Connor, Miguel Rosales Harrington and Aidan O’Sullivan netted for Beara but those strikes couldn’t prevent a 6-3 defeat. Fionn Daly was Riverside’s hero, scoring five times to seal his team’s second league win of the campaign. Conor Keohane was Athletic’s other goal scorer.

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There is a three-way tie atop the SuperValu U14 Schoolboys League One table. Bay Rovers, Lyre Rovers and Skibbereen Celtic are tied on nine points apiece. Skibbereen travelled to Togher Celtic and registered a comprehensive 8-3 win to join Bay and Lyre in a share of the division’s lead. Oisin Minihane was in excellent form for the winners, scoring four times.

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Josh Quinn scored twice and Jack O’Callaghan was also on target as Castlelack Athletic defeated Kilmichael Rovers 3-1 in the SuperValu U13 Schoolboys Premier League. Liam McCarthy replied for the Inchisine side but it wasn’t enough to stop Castlelack from recording their second league win.

Skibbereen Celtic consolidated first place in the SuperValu U13 Schoolboys Championship thanks to victory away to Dunmanway Town. Cian Owens and Liam Duggan netted for the home team but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 4-2 defeat.

A Keith Mazibeli hat-trick earned SuperValu U13 Schoolboys League One leaders Clonakilty AFC United all three points away to Castlelack United. Denis Cahalane, Colm Cooney, Gearoid Linehan and Nicholas Lynch also impressed for the winners. Ryan Forbes netted United’s solitary reply.

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A seven-goal SuperValu U12 Schoolboys Premier League thriller saw Skibbereen Dynamos edge Clonakilty AFC Wanderers 4-3 at Ollie McCarthy Park. Hughie McAuley, Ben Forristal and Rory Harrison scored for Clonakilty but Charlie Leung (2), Jack McCarthy and James McDonagh efforts won it for Skibbereen.

Dynamos moved within two points of Premier League pacesetters Castlelack Celtic as a result of their fourth league victory.