Drinagh Rangers, Dunmanway Town and Lyre Rovers schoolgirls all in top form

DRINAGH Rangers U16, Dunmanway Town U15 and Lyre Rovers U15 are the frontrunners in their respective SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League Schoolgirls divisions.

Drinagh Rangers consolidated top spot in the U16 Schoolgirls Premier League thanks to a 2-1 victory at home to Bay Rovers on Monday evening. Rosie O’Donovan and Laoise Young strikes secured victory and maintained Drinagh’s unblemished league record.

Michaela Kelleher was on target for Bay who also enjoyed standout Katie Murphy, Asta Kaktaviciute and Issy Ross performances.

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Second placed Sullane remain three points behind the U16 Schoolgirls Premier pacesetters following a walkover from Clonakilty AFC.

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There is a two-way battle atop the U15 Schoolgirls Premier League between leaders Dunmanway Town and second placed Lyre Rovers.

The two sides recorded 3-0 victories in the latest round of league fixtures. As a result, Town remain two points clear of their title rivals.

Dunmanway hosted Beara United at the Meadows and got off to a terrific start when Emily Hayes opened the scoring after 11 minutes. Theresa Crowley doubled her team’s lead shortly before the break. Despite a battling effort, Beara couldn’t find the net and Town’s latest win was confirmed once Niamh Sweetnam hit the net four minutes from the end.

Lyre Rovers kept pace with Dunmanway courtesy of a 3-0 success at home to Clonakilty AFC. Two first half goals set the foundation for Rovers’ derby victory.

Gemma O’Brien broke the deadlock before Alice O’Sullivan made it 2-0. A third and match-clinching goal was netted by Katelyn Ponton to keep Lyre’s title ambitions alive.

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Sullane and Dunmanway Town’s SuperValu U14 Schoolgirls Premier League encounter ended in a 0-0 draw on Friday evening. That outcome saw Dunmanway move a point clear of Drinagh Rangers at the summit of the standings.

U14 Schoolgirls Championship leaders Togher Celtic dropped points for the first time this season following a 0-0 draw at home to Bay Rovers. Despite the result, Celtic remain eight points clear of the second placed Kealkill club. Eilis McCarthy, Layla-Rose Kingston-Fitzgerald and Ellie McCarthy were the pick of Bay’s best performers.

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U12 Schoolgirls Premier League leaders Drinagh Rangers lost for the first time this season following a 1-0 defeat at home to Riverside Athletic on Monday evening.

Moya Hennessy netted the winner and moved Athletic into a share of second place alongside Bay Rovers. The Kealkill side was held to a 1-1 draw at Clonakilty AFC Green on the same evening. Emma Deasy fired Clonakilty ahead but a Gracie McCarthy equaliser earned Rovers a share of the points.