Dunmanway Town celebrate third Beamish Cup title in four years

DUNMANWAY TOWN 2
BUNRATTY UNITED 1
GER McCARTHY REPORTS
DUNMANWAY Town made it three West Cork League Beamish Cups in four seasons with their latest success at Turner’s Cross Stadium.
In front of a huge attendance, Keith White and Will Hennigan goals handed Dunmanway a deserved first-half lead.
Conor Brosnan pulled one back after the break but Bunratty, second best for much of the afternoon, couldn’t conjure up an equaliser. Finishing with ten players following a late sending off, the Schull side had little argument with the outcome.
As for Dunmanway, a third Beamish Cup success in four years was just reward for another superb team effort. Sunday’s victory was best exemplified by man-of-the-match Aidan O’Donovan and Stephen O’Donovan’s outstanding defending. Add in Nathan O’Donovan, Rhys Coakley, Keith White and Will Hennigan’s attacking endeavours and Dunmanway were full value for their win.
‘Most clubs would be happy to win one (Beamish Cup) but we have three of the last four which is testament to the lads and management team,’ Dunmanway manager Conor White told The Southern Star.
‘We have stuck together through some hard times. They always say one good day makes up for all the bad days. Today was certainly a good day.’
Bunratty manager Jeremy Brosnan was magnanimous in defeat but proud of his side’s efforts, not just on Sunday, but at the end of a productive campaign.
‘I thought we started quite well, fell apart a bit after conceding but we produced a cracking second half,’ Brosnan commented. ‘The late sending off didn’t help us but, look, our future remains bright. We have a great squad including a lot of young players. Hopefully, we can keep this great panel of players together.’
Playing his first Beamish Cup tie of the season, an injury-plagued Johnny Kelly was involved in a Dunmanway move that ended with James McKnight deflecting Keith White’s attempt out for a corner. Stephen O’Donovan headed wide from the ensuing set piece.
A James O’Regan volley missed the target at the opposite end before a frenetic cup final’s opening goal arrived after 13 minutes.
Nathan O’Donovan’s marvellous pass released Keith White on the corner of the Bunratty penalty box. Shrugging off a defender, White found the net from an acute angle.
Stephen O’Donovan, Aidan O’Donovan and Shane Spillane helped repel a succession of Bunratty attacks as Town settled to their task. Conor O’Driscoll, Colm Cleary and Killian O’Brien’s repeated efforts to release striker Conor Brosnan failed to breach Dunmanway’s back four and the Schull club paid for their profligacy after 22 minutes.
United cleared a corner to the edge of the area where an unmarked Will Hennigan gained possession. Hennigan took a touch before unleashing an unstoppable 20-yard shot past Shane Bowen to make it 2-0.
A rampant Dunmanway continued to dominate as Rhys Coakley and Johnny Kelly went close in consecutive attacks. Town led 2-0 at the break.
Johnny Kelly was replaced by Mark Buckley just after the restart but Town remained in the ascendancy. Bunratty soon had a lifeline – Conor Brosnan’s first proper sight of goal came after 54 minutes and the talented striker didn’t waste it, finding the top corner courtesy of a thunderous effort.
A cracking third quarter ensued with Bunratty captain Sean Kelleher heading away a dangerous cross and Town having a goal ruled out for an infringement from the resulting corner. Neither team created another chance of note until the 75th minute when Stephen Daly made a superb save to prevent Bunratty from finding the net prior to a major turning point. Conor O’Driscoll’s second caution meant United played out the remaining 13 minutes with ten men.
Admirably, the Schull club pushed everyone forward in search of a leveller but were met by a solid Dunmanway back four, expertly anchored by the O’Donovans, Stephen and Aidan.
Seeing out the remaining time, Dunmanway Town celebrated a third Beamish Cup in four years at the final whistle.
‘Credit to John Buckley, Tim O’Donovan and the West Cork League for putting on an absolutely fantastic show here today,’ Town’s manager Conor White concluded. ‘They deserve enormous credit. Our supporters, the young kids, never stopped singing and were absolutely brilliant. Some of the lads said it is the biggest crowd they have ever played in front of. It is the stuff dreams are made of.’
Dreams indeed and few would bet against Dunmanway Town returning to Turner’s Cross once again next year to make more even dreams come true.
Dunmanway Town: Stephen Daly, Cian Collins, Ray Jennings, Stephen O’Donovan, Aidan O’Donovan, Shane Spillane, Rhys Coakley, Nathan O’Donovan, Johnny Kelly, Keith White, Will Hennigan.
Subs: Mark Buckley, Eoin Buckley, Cullan Barry, Oran McCarthy, Shane Barry, Alan Crowley, Gavin Dullea.
Bunratty United: Shane Bowen, Jack Coughlan, Eoin Kelleher, Sean Kelleher, James McKnght, Colm Cleary, Conor O’Driscoll, Killian O’Brien, James O’Regan, Cathal Newman, Conor Brosnan.
Subs: Lorcan O’Brien, Ger Sweeney, Danny McSweeney, Sean Evans, Pa Sheehan, Mark Brosnan, Darragh O’Shea, Nick Cole, Darren O’Mahony.
Referee: Tim McDermott.