DUNMANWAY Town will take on Bunratty United in this season’s Beamish Cup final.

In a semi-final double-header in Skibbereen on Sunday, Dunmanway beat Castletown Celtic 2-0, while Bunratty United defeated Togher Celtic 3-1.

Mark Buckley (penalty) and Eoin Buckley scored second-half goals in Dunmanway Town’s win, while an own goal and efforts from Colm Cleary (penalty) and Killian O’Brien saw Bunratty beat Togher.

This year’s Beamish Cup final is expected to be held in Turner’s Cross on May 21st.