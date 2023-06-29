Dunmanway 10k race back with a bang

AFTER a seven-year absence, the Dunmanway 10k returned with a bang.

Runners, walkers and wheelchairs – almost 400 in total – all took off from the town’s West Green, and took on a 10k course that meandered its way through Dunmanway and circumnavigated the town through townlands such as Ballyhalwick, Ballabuidhe, Nedineagh, Kilronan and Mollough before reaching the finishing line at the Dohenys GAA pitch.

First man home was Barry Donovan (Cork Track Club) in a time of 33:25; he fought a great battle with Jeremy O'Donovan (St Finbarr’s AC) who finished in second place and John Collins (Skibbereen AC) in third place. Another local athlete, Danny Mullins (Bantry AC), was fourth home.

The winner of the women’s race was Olympian Aoife Cooke (Eagle AC) who broke the course record with a time of 36:18 and she was followed home by Hannah Steeds (Leevale AC) in second and Catherine Murphy (Eagle AC) in third place.

The first local male home was Sebastian Helka and first local female was Jennifer Deasy, with local man and former Olympian John McCarthy winning the wheelchair section.

Following its return, this event, which was voted best 10k in Munster 2016, really captured the imagination of the town’s business community who rowed in behind the event with sponsorship and contributions of food and delicacies to ensure that all participants were suitably nourished following the race.

The good news is that the Dunmanway 10k is back to stay.