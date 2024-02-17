Drinagh Rangers v Spartak Mossgrove, Castletown Celtic v Clonakilty SC in Beamish cup semi-finals

AND then there were four, as the Beamish Cup races towards two intriguing semi-finals.

Last weekend’s quarter-finals didn’t disappoint – two went to extra time, one needed a penalty shoot-out and 18 goals were scored across the four games.

We’re left with two Premier Division teams, leaders Clonakilty Soccer Club and defending league champions Drinagh Rangers, and two Championship sides, table-toppers Castletown Celtic and Spartak Mossgrove.

The semi-finals see Drinagh face Spartak, while Castletown versus Clonakilty is a meeting of the two league leaders, and all four have their eyes on the Beamish Cup final in Turner’s Cross on St Patrick’s Day.

While many will predict a Drinagh v Clon heavyweight decider, both Castletown and Spartak will be keen to cause cup upsets.

Clonakilty Soccer Club needed extra time to beat Lyre Rovers 2-1, while Drinagh Rangers were impressive in their 4-1 away win against Sullane A on Sunday – Eoin Hurley (2), Robbie McQueen and Barry O’Driscoll all scored for the winners, Declan Allen (penalty) pulled a goal back for Sullane in the second half.

The clash of Skibbereen AFC and Spartak Mossgrove was a cup cracker as the sides shared six goals in normal time. Ciarán O’Donovan and Olan Walsh gave Spartak a 2-0 lead, before JP Reen pulled one back before the break. James Kelleher made it 3-1 in the 65th minute, but late Skibb goals from Reen again and Aaron O’Regan forced extra-time, and eventually penalties. Here, Spartak held their nerve to win 4-3 and advance to the cup semis.

Castletown Celtic’s 3-1 quarter-final win against Kilgoban Celtic was more straightforward; the winners led 2-0 after 20 minutes thanks to a Gearoid O'Donovan effort and an own goal. While Barry O'Driscoll halved the deficit before half time, Jack O'Callaghan’s late goal secured Castletown’s place in the last four, as the Championship league leaders got one over on the team just behind them in the table.