Drinagh Rangers on course for U14 Schoolgirls Premier glory

DRINAGH Rangers have maintained their perfect record at the summit of the U14 Schoolgirls Premier League.

Emily Buttimer, Muireann Campbell, Aine Collins, Katie Collins and Nell Kinsella scored in Drinagh Rangers’ 5-1 win away to Castlelack on Sunday. Erin Coomey replied for the hosts, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the league leaders from maintaining their perfect record at the top of the standings. Charlotte O’Callaghan, Niamh Harrington, Grace Kiely and Roise Kiely were the pick of Castlelack’s top players. Aine Collins, Sarah Buttimer, Muireann Campbell and Niamh Daly played superbly for Rangers.

In the same division, Sara Murphy, Louise Murray and Maggie O’Donoghue strikes earned Kilgoban Celtic all three points at home to Clonakilty AFC in Kealkill. A cracking encounter finished 3-2. Grace Forristal and Amelia Hennessy scored for the visitors on an afternoon Celtic maintained third place in the division. Maggie O’Donoghue, Emma Healy, Sara Murphy and Michael O’Sullivan were best for the winners. Luisne Ní Deiseach, Grace Forristal, Amelia Hennessy and Maya Manning Montero impressed for Clonakilty.

Following last weekend’s results, Drinagh lead the U14 Schoolgirls Premier by eight points from second-placed Sullane and are now ten clear of Kilgoban.

***

Sullane’s seventh consecutive U12 Schoolgirls Premier League victory of the season maintained the Ballyvourney club’s dominance of the division.

A midweek clash at home to Castlelack went the league leader’s way with Aisling Kelleher (4), Abbie Scannell (3), Caroline Creedon (2) and Lily Scannell scoring for the Ballyvourney side. Despite the loss, Robyn Lynch, Elka Heaney, Julie O’Keefe and Lauren Tuberville played well for Castlelack.

Second-placed Clonakilty AFC remain four points behind Sullane in the chase for this year’s U12 Schoolgirls Premier title. A 6-1 midweek defeat of Riverside Rovers kept the Ballyvackey side in the title-picture despite Sarah Barrett netting for the visitors. Leah O’Brien (2), Éirinn Coppinger, Alice Kelly, Emma Kennefick and Sally McAuley were on target for the winners.

This season’s U12 Schoolgirls Championship League title-race continues to entertain following last weekend’s results. League leaders Lyre Rovers and Skibbereen’s scheduled meeting was postponed last Sunday.

Second-placed Dunmanway Town faced a tricky encounter away to Riverside Rangers but came away with all three points from their trip to Carbery Park. Nicola Hurley and Lucy McCarthy scored in either half during Dunmanway’s 2-0 victory. Ruby Dooley, Sarah Barrett, Aoife Bradfield and Amelia Horgan played well for a battling Riverside.

Lyre and Dunmanway sit joint-top of the U12 Schoolgirls Championship following last weekend’s results. Both clubs have accrued 15 points but Dunmanway have a game in hand and are yet to lose a game.