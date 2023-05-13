Drinagh Rangers need to avoid defeat to clinch WCL Premier Division crown

DRINAGH Rangers will look to offset their Parkway Hotel/Maybury Coaches Cup semi-final loss by clinching the Premier Division title on Sunday.

On Monday night Drinagh were second best to title rivals Dunmanway Town in the cup semi-final, as Dunmanway powered to an impressive 4-1 win. Nil-all at the break, Dunmanway took over in the second half as goals from Oran McCarthy, Johnny Kelly and Rhys Coakley pushed them into a 3-0 lead after 86 minutes. Barry O’Driscoll (H) pulled a goal back for Drinagh, but Dunmanway had the final say when Steven Daly netted an injury-time penalty.

Dunmanway, who are also through to the Beamish Cup final, will now play Clonakilty Soccer Club in the decider, and this could be played at the end of the month.

Drinagh will need to pick themselves up fast as they are back in Premier Division action on Sunday afternoon; they host second-placed Bunratty United and a draw or win here will see Drinagh retain their league title. While Bunratty can’t win the league, they have the Beamish Cup final in Turner’s Cross on May 21st so they will want to build momentum ahead of that tie.

If Drinagh slip up in their final league game of the season on Sunday, it will open the door for Dunmanway Town. Currently, they are 12 points behind Drinagh but have three games in hand. They play Skibbereen this Sunday (2.30pm), knowing they need to win so they’ll be in position to take advantage of any Drinagh mistakes.

Skibb won’t roll over, though, as they need a point to avoid a three-way relegation play-off. Skibbereen, Castletown celtic and Lyre Rovers are all on 12 points, but if Skibb can pick up a point on Sunday it will preserve their Premier Division status for next season. Otherwise, the three teams will be involved in a relegation play-off.

FIXTURES: Sunday, May 14th – PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division: 2.30pm, Drinagh Rangers v Bunratty United; 2.30pm, Dunmanway Town v Skibbereen