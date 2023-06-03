Double joy for Forbes and Quill in Dunmanway

NIALL Forbes and Oisin Quill both drove doubles at Dunmanway on Sunday.

With the big two-day Irish-American meeting next weekend in Lyre, this was standard fare but there were plenty of close finishes.

Drimoleague’s Niall Forbes drove his first two winners of the season, with Empereur Souverain kicking off the brace in the Grade F trot. Hippie Sisu made all the running in this one and looked in control at the road crossing on the final lap but Empereur Souverain was produced and stayed on best up the home straight to pillar the long-time leader and won by a length and a half.

On Top Apachy completed the second leg of Forbes’ double in the Grade F pace. He was out in front from the start and despite a late surge by Rhyds Panache he held on by a neck.

‘I bought Empereur Souverain at the end of last year and he’s easy to train,’ Forbes said.

‘Apachy always gives his best and hopefully our good run continues.’

Oisín Quill from Kenmare is on the crest of a wave at present and he added two more wins. He came in for a spare drive on IB Felicity in the Grade F&E pace. Yankee George had run well in defeat last week and was in front from the start. After seeing off the challenge of both GDs Honey and Spartan Warrior, he looked to have done enough but IB Felicity came late to nab the leader and win by three quarters of a length.

The top-grade trot has produced different winners for the past two weeks and this week had yet another different winner in the shape of Fina Mix. The winner was in front and never put a foot wrong and this was to be the second winner for Quill.

Biggins, who was imported at the end of last season by Chris O’Reilly, has been hitting the crossbar on his two runs and got his nose in front in the G/G1 pace, reeling in long-time leader Cerion Jack in the last 100 yards to win by a length and will be aimed at the four-year-old pace at the Irish-American weekend.

Brutenor has been a great servant for the Hill Family from Leapand. The former winner of the Maven Trot made all the running in the Grade F&E trot and always had the measure of Dedicate Du Rhys.

Oakwood Maestro also got his day in the sun when landing the spoils in the concluding race of the day. Supreme Sunshine joined the leader turning for home but Jamie Hurley and Pakwood Maestro were not to be denied. Racing this weekend in Lyre on Sunday and bank holiday Monday starts at 2.30pm both days.

RESULTS

Grade G/G1 Pace: 1 BIGGINS (C O’Reilly), 2 Ceiron Jack (J Manning Jnr), 3 Said to be Sweet (O Quill), Dist 1l 1½l, Time 2:31.1, all seven ran.

Grade F Trot: 1 Empereur Souverain (N Forbes), 2 Hippie Sisu (D Murphy), 3 Chippie Des Landes (S Kane), Dist 1½l 8l, Time 3:30.7, all five ran.

Grade F Pace: 1 Ontop Apachy (N Forbes), 2 Rhyds Panache (F O’Reilly), 3 Newtown Alana (W McNevin), Dist nk 5l, Time 2:34.4, all five ran.

Grade F/E Trot: 1 Brutenor (P Hill), 2 Dedicace de Rhys (J Hurley), 3 Bibi Dairpet (E Murphy), Dist 1l ½l, Time 3:28.7, all six ran.

Grade F/E Pace: 1 IB Felicity (O Quill), 2 Yankee George (L Kelleher), 3 Spartan Warrior (M O’Reilly), Dist ¾l 5l, Time 2:31.7.

Grade D/C/A Trot: 1 Fina Mix (O Quill), 2 Duc d’Arry (D O’Reilly), 3 Comete Des Landes (D Murphy), Dist 1l 4l, Time 3:25.6, all five ran.

Grade E/D/C/B/A Pace: 1 Oakwood Maestro (J Hurley), 2 Supreme Sunshine (O Quill), 3 IB Paddington (D Murphy), Dist ¼l 3l, Time 2:27.4, all six ran.