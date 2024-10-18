Dominic Casey to serve as Rowing Ireland's interim lead coach after Maurogiovanni’s departure

DOMINIC Casey will serve as Rowing Ireland’s interim programme lead coach after the decision not to renew Antonio Maurogiovanni’s contract as high performance director.

Maurogiovanni’s contract runs until the end of the year, at which time Skibbereen man Casey will fill in on an interim basis.

Casey has worked as Rowing Ireland’s lightweight coach and has overseen incredible success, stretching from Gary and Paul O’Donovan’s Olympic silver medal in 2016 right through to Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy back-to-back Olympic gold medals, the latest in Paris this summer.

‘Rowing Ireland confirms that High Performance Director, Antonio Maurogiovanni will complete his contract on December 31st, 2024. We acknowledge his unprecedented success on the water during his tenure,’ Rowing Ireland confirmed to The Southern Star.

‘However, with the changes to the Olympic regattas at the 2028 LA and 2032 Games, the inclusion of coastal rowing and removal of lightweight rowing, we believe now is the time to develop a new High-Performance strategy for Rowing Ireland.

‘We can confirm that Dominic Casey will serve as Interim Programme Lead Coach during any transition period until such time as a strategy is agreed and a new High-Performance Director is appointed.’