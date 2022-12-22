Dohenys boss O'Dwyer expecting tough derbies in 2023 Senior A

HE knows Dohenys have three testing games ahead in Group C of the 2023 Cork Senior A Football Championship, but manager Declan O’Dwyer is excited by the new challenges ahead.

The Dunmanway side, defeated quarter-finalists this year, will take on the three teams that have been relegated from the premier senior ranks in the last three seasons – Bishopstown, Ilen Rovers and Newcestown.

Newcestown are just down in the Senior A ranks after relegation this year, while Ilen will look to make more of an impact in 2023.

‘It’s a very tough draw, with three top teams in there, and what’s an added extra is that we will face three new teams,’ O’Dwyer explained.

‘We had met Bandon for three years in a row, had played Ballingeary two years in a row, so it makes it more interesting to have three new games to look forward to, to keep it fresh for everyone involved.

‘There will be lots of interest too in the local games against Newcestown and Ilen, and they’ve all been great games in the past.’

The top two teams from all three groups qualify for the knock-out stages, and while Group C is another ‘West Cork group of death’, beaten 2022 semi-finalists O’Donovan Rossa are in a tough Group A, alongside defeated finalists Knocknagree, Fermoy and PIFC champions Kanturk.

Beál Athán Ghaorthaidh have been drawn in Group B with Clyda Rovers, Newmarket and Kiskeam.