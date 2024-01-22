Dohenys boss Declan O'Dwyer and Rossas manager Gene O’Donovan back for 2024 campaign

BOTH Dohenys boss Declan O’Dwyer and O’Donovan Rossa manager Gene O’Donovan will remain in their respective hotseats for the campaign ahead.

Dohenys and Rossas are the only two Carbery clubs lining out in the 2024 county senior A football championship, and they will face one another after being drawn in Group B alongside Fermoy and Kanturk.

This will be O’Dwyer’s fourth season in charge of Dohenys and he will be hoping the 2023 defeated finalists can go one step further in the campaign ahead. They were the most impressive team in the group stages last season and then stunned Knocknagree in the semi-final before losing to neighbours Newcestown in the county final. O’Dwyer is finalising his management team, but will plan without last season’s coach, Colm Aherne, who is the new Carbery football boss.

Meanwhile, this will be Gene O’Donovan’s third season in charge of O’Donovan Rossa. Defeated semi-finalists in 2022, the Skibbereen team were knocked out at the group stage last season, so will be hoping for improvement in ’24. Dohenys and Skibb will square off in a potentially season-defining round three group clash on September 15th in Rossmore.