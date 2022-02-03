Dohenys ace Melissa Duggan is new Cork vice-captain

DOHENYS footballer Melissa Duggan has been named vice-captain of the Cork senior ladies football team for 2022.

The Dunmanway woman has been a central figure in the Cork senior panel since 2017 and has developed into one of the best defenders in the country. Check out our long read on the Doheny ace here.

Duggan won an All-Star award in 2019 and was then named on the 2020 LGFA Senior team of the Championship, as well as being crowned the 2019 Munster Ladies’ Footballer of the Year.

Mourneabbey footballer Máire O’Callaghan will captain the Rebels this season and will succeed Clonakilty goalkeeper Martina O'Brien in the role.

‘Cork County Board along with senior manager Shane Roynane are delighted to announce that Máire O’Callaghan, Mourneabbey, will captain the Cork senior team for 2022. Melissa Duggan, Dohenys, will be the vice captain. We wish Máire, Melissa and the senior the very best of luck for the year,’ a Cork LGFA statement read on Wednesday.

Cork begin their national league campaign away to All-Ireland champions Meath on February 12th, before an away trip to Dublin looms the following week before rounding off the group stage against Waterford.